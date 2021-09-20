SIU Football | Salukis' projected depth showing up early

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill took two big positives from his squad's 55-3 win over Dayton on Saturday: no turnovers and the consistency from everyone that got in.

For the second time this season, the No. 7/8 Salukis (2-1) got everyone who was dressed into the game. With their Missouri Valley Football Conference opener set for Saturday against Illinois State (2-1), every rep for the backups that may one day be starters gets bigger, Hill said.

"I think taking care of the football was big. Just being sound. It sounds like coach talk, but, just playing one play at a time, executing," Hill said. "Since I've been here we haven't had that, in our first three weeks, in our three non-conference games, two out of the three games, we've played everybody that's been dressed, and those backups getting some important playing time. Donnavan (Spencer) getting the bulk of the carries, you can see how explosive he can be."

Spencer, a transfer from Western Carolina who didn't play in SIU's win over Southeast Missouri State or the loss at Kansas State, got nine carries in the second half for 59 yards. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior averaged 6.6 yards a carry, and was part of a 406-yard effort on the ground.

"A lot of guys that are going to have to make contributions for us, you don't know if it's going to be Week 4, 5, or 6, but we'll be better them getting that playing time early in the season," Hill said.

Through three games, nine different Salukis have scored a touchdown. Five, Javon Williams Jr. (four), Landon Lenoir, Jerron Rollins, Avante Cox and Justin Strong, have scored two. Fifteen players have carried the ball, and 10 have caught at least one pass. Seventeen players have five or more tackles, and seven different players have at least a half a sack.

"The depth is really amazing, because there's no fall-off between the 1s and the 2s, or anything like that," said linebacker Makel Calhoun, SIU's second-leading tackler who is one of 13 players that have a half-tackle for loss or more. "So, having those guys being able to roll in when we get tired, so we can come on the sideline and get a breather for a couple plays. Knowing those guys are gonna hold it down, I think, is tremendous."

With All-American cornerback James Ceasar out indefinitely with a shoulder injury, Navy transfer David Miller started Saturday's game. Miller had a team-high eight tackles. Seven of them were solo stops.

"I'm excited to go watch the film. He's a great kid, just has a super bright future," Hill said. "Really a physical-looking kid, big, long. He came here from Navy. He's got four years to play, so he's really a freshman. And then we think P.J. (Jules) is playing at a high level, too."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.