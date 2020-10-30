SIU Football | Salukis rally for win over Southeast Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Ugly, unorthodox, and at times, self-destructive, SIU's offense finally put it together in time to kick away No. 25 Southeast Missouri State Friday night.

The 24th-ranked Salukis managed just a field goal in the opening half against their regional rivals, but scored on three of their final five possessions at a mostly-empty Saluki Stadium to rally for a 20-17 victory. Only players' families, the Marching Salukis and the SIU cheerleaders were able to join in Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal as time expired, but the team's only game this fall will be talked about for a long time.

SIU won't play again until Feb. 20, 2021, when fifth-ranked South Dakota State comes to Saluki Stadium to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

"We knew going in, this is going to be a tough game," SIU quarterback Karé Lyles said. "This was like, extreme bowl prep. We had about 30 practices, and they had their practices. Really, we knew it was going to be a slugfest. It was going to be a pretty competitive game. I gotta give credit to coach (Nick) Hill and our staff. They just told us to be level-headed."