SIU Football | Salukis rally for win over Southeast Missouri State

CARBONDALE — Ugly, unorthodox, and at times, self-destructive, SIU's offense finally put it together in time to kick away No. 25 Southeast Missouri State Friday night.
The 24th-ranked Salukis managed just a field goal in the opening half against their regional rivals, but scored on three of their final five possessions at a mostly-empty Saluki Stadium to rally for a 20-17 victory. Only players' families, the Marching Salukis and the SIU cheerleaders were able to join in Nico Gualdoni's game-winning field goal as time expired, but the team's only game this fall will be talked about for a long time.
SIU won't play again until Feb. 20, 2021, when fifth-ranked South Dakota State comes to Saluki Stadium to open Missouri Valley Football Conference play.
"We knew going in, this is going to be a tough game," SIU quarterback Karé Lyles said. "This was like, extreme bowl prep. We had about 30 practices, and they had their practices. Really, we knew it was going to be a slugfest. It was going to be a pretty competitive game. I gotta give credit to coach (Nick) Hill and our staff. They just told us to be level-headed."
Tied at 17 with 1:23 to play, SIU had to go 63 yards for the game-winning kick. The Redhawks wasted their chance to retake the lead in the final three minutes, going three-and-out. The Salukis entered SEMO territory after wide receiver Avante Cox broke a tackle on a wide receiver screen and went 22 yards to the Redhawk 37. Lyles completed a short pass to Cox to move up to the 35, and the Salukis entered Gualdoni's range when Romeir Elliott squeaked through the right side for a 16-yard gain to reach the red zone.
After another short Elliott run, Hill called timeout with two seconds to go, and Gualdoni did the rest. He took his steps when SEMO called its last timeout to try to rattle him, and calmly drilled a 27-yard field goal for the victory when it counted.
Gualdoni hit a 23-yarder in the first half for SIU's only points.
SEMO left with hard feelings after quarterback Andrew Bunch was picked off twice in the end zone, and wide receiver Aaron Alston was stopped by Anthony Knighton on a critical third down deep in Saluki territory. Bunch threw incomplete on second-and-goal from the SIU 12, and when the Redhawks tried an end around with the 6-4 Alston, Knighton beat his man and made the tackle near the 15.
Kendrick Tiller's 33-yard field goal tied the game, but it turned out to be SEMO's last points of the game. Geno Hess rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and Bunch had 115 on nine carries.
SIU got 135 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries from Javon Williams Jr., his fourth straight 100-yard game dating back to last season. Elliott, who started at running back, had 77 yards on 15 carries. Cox caught nine passes for 74 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter that helped the Salukis take a 17-14 lead.
Cox caught a bullet of a pass from Lyles on a slant-in from the right, and beat SEMO cornerback Shabari Davis to the middle of the field. Once Cox got past Davis, there wasn't anybody between him and the end zone. Lyles was picked off twice but completed 15 of 27 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown.
Defensive tackle Blake Parzych had nine tackles for SIU's defense, including five tackles for loss and a sack. Two newcomers came up with interceptions in the end zone for the Salukis, Western Kentucky transfer Clayton Bush and Colorado transfer Aaron Maddox.
