SIU Football | Salukis re-enter Stats Perform poll at No. 11

CARBONDALE — A week after falling out of the Stats Perform top 25 poll, SIU's football team re-emerged at No. 11 following one of the biggest wins in school history on Saturday.

The Salukis (2-1, 1-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) dropped former No. 1 North Dakota State (2-1, 1-1) 38-14 at Saluki Stadium, ending the Bison's FCS-record 39-game winning streak. Quarterback Nic Baker was named the league's offensive player of the week after throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown, and SIU was named the Stats team of the week on Monday after handing NDSU its second-biggest loss as a Division I program (since 2004).

The Salukis were 24th in the preseason poll, and fell just outside the top 25 after losing their spring opener at North Dakota, 44-21. SIU was one of seven MVFC teams in the Stats Perform top 25, with all seven in the top 20. It was the 17th time in league history seven teams were ranked. Eight league teams were ranked in September 2014.