SIU Football | Salukis rebuild run defense from front 4 out

"That position, you're just not going to have a good team if you're not stout, and strong, and have difference-makers at that position," Hill said. "That just sets the tone on the defensive side of the ball, and you gotta have depth. You got four that can play. You really need eight that can go each game, honestly. It's a position where you're not playing every snap. You can't do that. You can't be a D-tackle and take 78 snaps in a row. Our league is different. Maybe you can in a league that throws it all over the place, they're not going to be challenged as much and maybe you can get away with not having depth at that position. We've found if we want to compete and win the Missouri Valley on a consistent basis, it starts up front."