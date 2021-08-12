SIU Football | Salukis rebuild run defense from front 4 out

CARBONDALE — SIU defensive coordinator Jason Petrino wants to feel good about eight defensive linemen when the Salukis open the 2021 season at Southeast Missouri State.
Four will start, four will be ready to rotate in, and there may be four more making them better at practice this season. And when it comes to retooling the eighth-best rushing defense in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, you start with four studs on the D-line. The Salukis only allowed one 300-yard passer in the longest season in history (in terms of months), and that quarterback (Cole Kelley of Southeastern Louisiana) won the Walter Payton Award. SIU allowed five different teams (South Dakota State did it twice) to rush for more than 200 yards in 10 games.
"We felt like we had some good bodies," said Petrino, who had to overcome the loss of three starting defensive tackles. "It's just that those bodies were playing 70% of the snaps, 80% of the snaps, whereas you look at 2019, we played nine D-linemen most games. In 2019, we were probably playing 50/50 reps, and in 2020 we were probably playing 80/20 reps. Guys just got worn down. You look at Missouri State, second half, that fourth quarter, they were able to move the ball pretty successfully. And then you look at South Dakota State, that last playoff game, needing to play better defensively in the second half."
Missouri State, which beat SIU on a last-second field goal, threw for 245 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 132 yards and three scores. It was the first game the Salukis played without Blake Parzych, who opted out of the spring season after helping the team beat SEMO in the fall, and two of his replacements, senior tackle Jajuan Blankenship (eight tackles in three games) and sophomore Tylan Driver (15 stops in six games). SIU moved 6-foot-5, 255-pound Jordan Berner, a Chester native, inside to tackle the final three games.
The Salukis scored enough to beat Southeastern Louisiana 55-48 in the highest-scoring game in Saluki Stadium history, and earned an at-large playoff berth. At third-ranked Weber State, the Wildcats averaged 5.3 yards a carry on 40 attempts, racking up 210 yards and three touchdowns, but couldn't overcome two interceptions in the end zone. Even with two All-American defensive backs, safety Qua Brown and cornerback James Ceasar, SIU picked off only five passes in 2020-21, but two of them came in its playoff opener. Stone Labanowitz's last-second touchdown pass to Branson Combs lifted the Salukis to a 34-31 win in Utah.
SDSU, which reached the FCS national championship game, had 392 yards and five touchdowns in its first meeting against SIU and 231 and two scores in the second. Pierre Strong Jr. and Isaiah Davis were both all-conference selections at running back, and quarterback Mark Gronowski, who rushed for seven touchdowns last season, was the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year.
With Berner, Knighton and Agnew back, as well as three returning starters at linebacker, SIU has the beginnings of turning those defensive numbers around. Berner, who has 25.0 career tackles for loss and 11.0 career sacks, and Knighton (40.5 career tackles for loss and 22.5 sacks) have played in 44 games. Agnew, a 6-foot, 275-pound junior tackle, has 62 career stops in 33 career games. Second-year freshman Giannini Belizaire, a 6-foot, 308-pound tackle who got into five games last season, has been running with the first defense in training camp.
The Salukis added four transfers to help their depth, two from FBS programs. Buffalo transfer DeShondrick Foxworth (6-1, 295, Sr.) had 25 tackles in 17 games for the Bulls in two seasons. Richie Hagarty (6-3, 250, Fr.) played two games for Miami of Ohio in 2019 and practiced with the Salukis in the spring. SIU also added tackle Kameron Bowdry from UT-Martin and Keith Glajchen, a senior tackle from the University of San Diego that was the Pioneer League Defensive Player of the Year and a second team All-American in 2020. Glajchen had 27 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in just six games.
"Obviously, in our league, if you don't stop the run, you're gonna have very limited success," Petrino said. "We battled through some things, obviously. It was, obviously, a point of emphasis for recruiting and the short offseason to find somebody that could come in and provide great depth. Richie was here all spring. Obviously, it's been big for him to be around our defense. He's grown and learned, and he's gotten a lot more comfortable with the scheme and the terminology. Coach Chuka (Ndulue) has done a great job with him. DeShondrick and Kevin are just learning the defense, trying to get themselves aligned, and just learning the techniques with coach Chuka, but they've been great in terms of eagerness and willingness to learn. Kam (Bowdry) is another guy we brought in, and he's eager to get back and get going."
Even with four starters back on the D-line, SIU coach Nick Hill said you can never have enough depth there if you want to compete for a Missouri Valley Football Conference championship. The top-two passing offenses in the league, in terms of passing touchdowns, had 17 (SIU) and 16 (SDSU), respectively. The top-four rushing offenses, in terms of touchdowns on the ground, had 20 (SDSU and North Dakota State), 17 (SIU) and 15 (North Dakota). All four of the top rushing teams made the playoffs.
"That position, you're just not going to have a good team if you're not stout, and strong, and have difference-makers at that position," Hill said. "That just sets the tone on the defensive side of the ball, and you gotta have depth. You got four that can play. You really need eight that can go each game, honestly. It's a position where you're not playing every snap. You can't do that. You can't be a D-tackle and take 78 snaps in a row. Our league is different. Maybe you can in a league that throws it all over the place, they're not going to be challenged as much and maybe you can get away with not having depth at that position. We've found if we want to compete and win the Missouri Valley on a consistent basis, it starts up front."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman