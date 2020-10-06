SIU Football | Salukis, Redhawks move game back a week

CARBONDALE — Southeast Missouri State's football team asked for another week Tuesday, and SIU was happy to oblige.
Seventeen days from the only game on their schedules, the Redhawks and Salukis announced their Oct. 23 contest at Saluki Stadium was getting pushed back to Oct. 30 because of some positive COVID-19 tests in Cape Girardeau. The kickoff will remain at 6 p.m.
Only season ticket holders, students and players' family members will be allowed to attend the game, SIU announced, with a maximum attendance of 3,000 fans, 20% of Saluki Stadium's capacity. Fans who purchase season tickets or renew by Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. will receive tickets to the SEMO game. Students have until Friday, Oct. 23, at 5 p.m. to request tickets online at siusalukis.com.
Both teams saw some benefits from the shift and made the agreement knowing the stakes of their only football games on the fall schedule. Whoever wins between SIU, which is ranked 24th in the STATS Perform top 25 poll, and No. 25 SEMO could pick up a vital victory that could factor into the 16-team playoff field this spring.
"We recently had some positive cases and paused workouts with an abundance of caution," SEMO athletic director Brady Barke said in a news release. "We want to make sure our student-athletes are safe in every opportunity they have to compete."
SIU coach Nick Hill said the extra week could give his guys more time off and more time to win minutes on the field.
"I think it'll give us an opportunity to maybe give 'em a couple different days off in there that we wouldn't have, and where we go live in a scrimmage or two. It's another positive for our young guys," Hill said Tuesday during a virtual press conference. "When you look back, and you're gonna get these practice opportunities, the developmental opportunities, the film, it's been good. We've got a couple injured guys that might have been questionable for the game that maybe we would get back. Those guys have to see the positives, the silver linings and those types of things."
Hill, who played quarterback when SEMO coach Tom Makutewicz was an assistant coach with the Salukis, said the two teams want to give each other the best chance to be as close to 100% as possible for the game. SIU had one positive test for the coronavirus in its latest round of weekly testing, Hill said. Only being separated by less than an hour's drive gives the teams more flexibility than most, he said.
"I think the uniqueness of this game allows us a little bit of flexibility to give both sides the opportunity to be at their best, and practice is paramount. Not just who's out there practicing, but making sure our guys are in shape, going from not doing much to being out there practicing," he said. "We don't have a full schedule, so we don't have anything bumped up against it, behind it, that we have to get to a next game, so there's a bit of flexibility, working with each other, so that's where we're at."
Hill said as of Tuesday, there were no plans to play anybody else this fall. SIU's eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule is slated to start Feb. 20 at home against No. 5 South Dakota State.
