SIU Football | Salukis, Redhawks move game back a week

SIU coach Nick Hill said the extra week could give his guys more time off and more time to win minutes on the field.

"I think it'll give us an opportunity to maybe give 'em a couple different days off in there that we wouldn't have, and where we go live in a scrimmage or two. It's another positive for our young guys," Hill said Tuesday during a virtual press conference. "When you look back, and you're gonna get these practice opportunities, the developmental opportunities, the film, it's been good. We've got a couple injured guys that might have been questionable for the game that maybe we would get back. Those guys have to see the positives, the silver linings and those types of things."

Hill, who played quarterback when SEMO coach Tom Makutewicz was an assistant coach with the Salukis, said the two teams want to give each other the best chance to be as close to 100% as possible for the game. SIU had one positive test for the coronavirus in its latest round of weekly testing, Hill said. Only being separated by less than an hour's drive gives the teams more flexibility than most, he said.