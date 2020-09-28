SIU Football | Salukis, Redhawks still face hurdles to reach Oct. 23 game

CARBONDALE — The 23rd of October can't get here fast enough for SIU's football team.
Sixteen major college football games have been postponed or canceled since late August because of COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated. The Salukis don't want anything to derail their scheduled game against Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 23, but know there are a lot of things that could go wrong between now and then.
"We've had workouts, but just getting kids back in shape, not just to stay in shape with all the COVID-19 protocols, but getting your team ready to play a physical football game," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "You need that much time. It will give us the opportunity to get the amount of practices we felt like would be good for both sides. That week just made sense, and, Friday night, it gets me excited."
SIU's players and staff are getting tested weekly now that the team went to practicing up to 20 hours a week last week. The NCAA's return to play guidelines stipulate teams in season are to be tested weekly, with positives screened more diligently now that a possible link to myocarditis, a virus that leads to inflammation of the heart muscle, has been traced to some COVID-19 positive cases. Players must be tested three days before gameday.
The Big Ten and the Pac-12 Conference went further, pledging to daily antigen testing beginning Wednesday. Any positive cases would be confirmed by a PCR test, the most accurate test on the market today that requires a nasal swab. The SEC, ACC and Big 12 plan to test three times a week and 72 hours before gameday.
The Big 12 and SEC have instituted roster recommendations in order for their teams to compete. Both ask that the teams scheduled to play each have at least 53 active players available, including walk-ons and scholarship players (the SEC recommends 53 scholarship players). Both recommend teams have at least four interior defensive linemen, seven offensive linemen and one quarterback. The Big 12 requires the 53 players and the roster requirements, while the SEC will still allow teams to play even if they don't meet those standards.
A spokesman from the Missouri Valley Football Conference said the league has not released what it may require for its teams to play either this fall or next spring, when the 11 teams are scheduled to play eight conference games. SIU and SEMO are still discussing what they will recommend, Hill said.
"We'll never do anything to put anybody at risk by playing out of position, and not having enough offensive linemen, and those types of things," Hill said. "Again, we understand this. SEMO understands this. I know coach (Tom Matukewicz) will be having the same message to his team. If we want this game to go, this is any team that's pursuing games, the Big Ten is doing it now, the best chance you have to play in this game is to follow all the rules. Strictly. Even when you're out of the building."
