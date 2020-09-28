SIU Football | Salukis, Redhawks still face hurdles to reach Oct. 23 game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — The 23rd of October can't get here fast enough for SIU's football team.

Sixteen major college football games have been postponed or canceled since late August because of COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated. The Salukis don't want anything to derail their scheduled game against Southeast Missouri State on Oct. 23, but know there are a lot of things that could go wrong between now and then.

"We've had workouts, but just getting kids back in shape, not just to stay in shape with all the COVID-19 protocols, but getting your team ready to play a physical football game," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "You need that much time. It will give us the opportunity to get the amount of practices we felt like would be good for both sides. That week just made sense, and, Friday night, it gets me excited."

SIU's players and staff are getting tested weekly now that the team went to practicing up to 20 hours a week last week. The NCAA's return to play guidelines stipulate teams in season are to be tested weekly, with positives screened more diligently now that a possible link to myocarditis, a virus that leads to inflammation of the heart muscle, has been traced to some COVID-19 positive cases. Players must be tested three days before gameday.