SIU Football | Salukis, Redhawks to be televised by KFVS

CARBONDALE — SIU's football game against Southeast Missouri State scheduled for Oct. 23 will be televised locally by KFVS Channel 12, the Salukis announced Friday.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. Ticket information, and the capacity for the game, will be announced at a later date. SIU is working with a possible capacity of 3,000 fans and has submitted a plan to the university for final approval, according to a spokesman for athletics, but details could change.

Connor Onion (play-by-play), Connor James (analyst) and Adam King (sideline) will call the game, according to a news release. The 88th meeting between the schools, in a series that dates back to 1909, will air on ESPN+ outside of the KVFS viewing area. The game will be produced by Saluki Athletics through its campus partnership with the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts. Dennis Galloway, a senior lecturer in Radio, Television and Digital Media, will produce the broadcast.

"On behalf of Saluki Sports Properties and LearfieldIMG College, we are thrilled to be partnering with KFVS-12 to bring the War for the Wheel to the many homes of our Saluki fans, students and alumni," said Josh Olerud, general manager for Saluki Sports Properties.