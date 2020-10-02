SIU Football | Salukis, Redhawks to be televised by KFVS

CARBONDALE — SIU's football game against Southeast Missouri State scheduled for Oct. 23 will be televised locally by KFVS Channel 12, the Salukis announced Friday.
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Saluki Stadium. Ticket information, and the capacity for the game, will be announced at a later date. SIU is working with a possible capacity of 3,000 fans and has submitted a plan to the university for final approval, according to a spokesman for athletics, but details could change.
Connor Onion (play-by-play), Connor James (analyst) and Adam King (sideline) will call the game, according to a news release. The 88th meeting between the schools, in a series that dates back to 1909, will air on ESPN+ outside of the KVFS viewing area. The game will be produced by Saluki Athletics through its campus partnership with the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts. Dennis Galloway, a senior lecturer in Radio, Television and Digital Media, will produce the broadcast.
"On behalf of Saluki Sports Properties and LearfieldIMG College, we are thrilled to be partnering with KFVS-12 to bring the War for the Wheel to the many homes of our Saluki fans, students and alumni," said Josh Olerud, general manager for Saluki Sports Properties.
SEMO leads the series against SIU 42-37-8, and has won the last two meetings. Both teams are currently ranked in the STATS Perform top 25, SEMO at No. 25 and SIU at No. 24. The game is currently the only game on both of their schedules.
There are two other games this fall involving Missouri Valley Football Conference teams. Top-ranked North Dakota State hosts No. 11 Central Arkansas (1-1) Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC ND and ESPN+. Central Arkansas then goes to Missouri State (0-2) Saturday, Oct. 17, for a 7 p.m. game in Springfield, Missouri. Missouri State is allowing up to 6,000 fans to attend that game.
