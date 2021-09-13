SIU Football | Salukis remain 8th, 9th in major polls

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team failed to move in the two major polls after nearly taking down Kansas State on Saturday night, as most of the top 10 won handily.

The Salukis (1-1) remained eighth in the Stats Perform top-25 poll and were tied for ninth in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) poll with Villanova (1-1). SIU was ninth by itself in the AFCA poll last week.

South Dakota State (2-0) was second in the Stats Perform poll, North Dakota State (2-0) was fifth, and North Dakota (1-1) was 11th. Missouri State (1-1) moved up six spots to No. 17 after defeating No. 16 Central Arkansas 43-34 in the final minute, and was followed by Northern Iowa (1-1) at No. 18. SDSU was third, NDSU was fourth, and SIU was tied for ninth in the AFCA poll. UND was 14th, UNI was 15th, and MSU was 19th. South Dakota (1-1) received votes.