SIU Football | Salukis roll to 47-21 win at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — SIU got all the tough yards it needed on the ground Saturday at Indiana State.

Javon Williams Jr. turned up a read-option for a 6-yard touchdown run on the final offensive play of the first half, and Donnavan Spencer capped the No. 15/16 Salukis' opening drive of the second half with a 2-yard score at Memorial Stadium. Even defensive end Anthony Knighton got in on the action, returning a tipped pass about 15 yards for a touchdown early in the second half, and SIU got back on the winning track 47-21.

Williams, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound sophomore from Centralia, took the snap and rolled right with five seconds left in the half. Instead of pitching to Justin Strong, Williams cut inside and had just enough momentum to cross the goal line. SIU, which had the second-most passing touchdowns in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the third-most yards heading into the game, rushed for 282 yards and three touchdowns.

"What I said on the headset was, 'I just have a gut feeling about this' and put it in Javon's hands," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "It's a play we hadn't shown all season. I knew if we could sustain the line of scrimmage and get pullers out in front of Javon, he could get it in."

The Salukis went for two, but Williams' pass into the end zone was dropped, and they took a 19-7 lead into the break.

Strong converted a fourth-and-2 run with a burst through the right side of the line on the first drive of the second half. Spencer, a transfer from Western Carolina, took over from there. The 5-10, 190-pound senior caught a short pass from Nic Baker to reach the ISU 26, and finished off the drive on the ground. Spencer rushed eight yards to the 18 on the next play, got through a big hole on the right side to the 2 after that, and scored his sixth touchdown of the season at the 11:12 mark.

"Explosive runs. We've gotta have explosive runs, any coach will tell you that, but especially with our offense," Hill said. "We've got weapons. We've got backs. When we can have explosive runs in series, we're talking about 9, 11, 13-yard runs, this offense gets going."

SIU (7-3, 5-2 MVFC) got two passing touchdowns from Nic Baker to Avante Cox to beat the Sycamores (4-6, 2-5) for the ninth time in their last 10 meetings in Terre Haute. Baker threw a 31-yard pass to Cox in the first half and connected on a 9-yard over-the-shoulder toss to the far right corner of the end zone in the third quarter. Williams added a 43-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Baker completed 17 of 26 passes for 233 yards and two scores. He didn't turn it over for the second straight game and rushed for 23 yards on three carries.

Williams had a game-high 79 yards rushing on 10 carries. Spencer had 36 yards, Strong had 34 and Elliott had 33 on the ground. Izaiah Hartrup caught three passes for 66 yards and tight end Tyce Daniel had 65 yards off three receptions. Senior Landon Lenoir's streak of catching at least one pass in 29 straight games ended.

ISU got on the board with 3:40 to go in the half off Anthony Thompson's 1-yard flip to Dante Hendrix in the back of the end zone. The Sycamores went 49 yards and faced a third-and-goal at the 1 before Thompson took the snap, rolled left, stopped and flipped the ball over the line to a wide-open Hendrix. It was just the ninth passing touchdown this season for the Sycamores.

Thompson completed 10 of 17 passes for 92 yards in the first half. He wasn't sacked, but was picked off on the Sycamores' opening drive after he overthrew a receiver down the right sideline. SIU's David Miller was there, picked it off, and returned it near midfield.

SIU reached the ISU red zone but had to settle for Gualdoni's field goal. It was the 36th career field goal for the Johnston City native, tying Scott Everhart (1999-2002) for the fourth-most in school history.

SIU returns home Nov. 20 to face Youngstown State in a game that could help determine the FCS playoff field. The Penguins (2-7, 1-6) fell 49-17 at home to No. 4/5 North Dakota State (9-1, 6-1). The Bison clinched at least a share of the MVFC regular-season title, and can win it outright with a victory over No. 17/19 South Dakota Nov. 20. The Salukis (5-2 in the league) sit a game back in the standings heading into the final weekend, tied with South Dakota (7-3, 5-2) and a half-game back of No. 14/16 Missouri State (7-3, 6-2).

