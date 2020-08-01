SIU Football | Salukis still adjusting to new practice protocols

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Coaches are wearing face shields, masks or both, players are going from helmets to other coverings every moment outside of a drink of water, and the locker room that was built for 100-plus players is now divided into two meeting spaces.

Welcome to SIU football practice in 2020.

"Obviously, we're one of the first teams in the country to start training camp, college or pro. I think the guys have been really resilient, going back all the way to when spring ball was canceled," Saluki coach Nick Hill said in a teleconference with local media Saturday. "And there have been a lot of moving parts, but we're excited to get back together even though it's a little bit different going through this."

SIU completed its second practice of the fall Saturday morning amidst rainy conditions, Hill said. The team began preparing for the opener at Kansas Aug. 29 on Friday. The Salukis have banned the media and the public from viewing practices because of safety reasons.