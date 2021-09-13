SIU Football | Salukis still hopeful of turning around run defense

KSU (2-0) hurt No. 8/9 SIU (1-1) more through the air in the first meeting between the two programs in football. Starting quarterback Skylar Thompson had a 43-yard pass to Malik Knowles on the opening drive that led to a 7-0 lead, and hooked up again for 50 on another scoring drive.

Backup Will Howard, who came in when Thompson went down with an apparent knee injury, completed 8 of 17 passes for 76 yards. Howard also rushed for nine yards on eight carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run. Howard sailed a pass in the middle of the field late in the first half, which cornerback P.J. Jules returned 41 yards for a touchdown and the lead.

The Salukis couldn't hold it in the second half. Taiten Winkel hit a 34-yard field goal to put the Wildcats up 24-23 in the third quarter, and Vaughn finished off a 59-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:57 to play.

SIU got all the way to the KSU 21 in the final minute before falling short. Quarterback Nic Baker was sacked by end Felix Anudike-Uzomah from behind and fumbled. Tackle Timmy Horne recovered at the 25, and Howard ran out the clock after taking a knee.

"Well we are excited to get the win against a good Southern Illinois team. I know the league really well that they play in and I know they have really good football players," said KSU coach Chris Klieman, a former head coach at North Dakota State. "Next thing it was 21-9 and then the flood gates opened because we couldn't hang on to the ball offensively, and next thing you know, we’re down 22-21 with four turnovers at half and probably deserve to be down more. I talked and said 'You just gave them life, and it's going to be a four-quarter game, period, because these guys are playing with confidence."

