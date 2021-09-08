SIU Football | Salukis still reaping rewards from stellar 2016 class

CARBONDALE — ZeVeyon Furcron came to SIU as a defensive lineman in 2016, not as an offensive guard that's started 35 straight games heading into Saturday's date at Kansas State.
Linebacker Bryce Notree, who played at Decatur McArthur High School as a freshman, came back to the state after competing in Arlington, Texas. Defensive back Qua Brown was an an all-state player at a Class 8A school in Florida that turned down five or six bigger offers. Wide receiver Landon Lenoir, the younger brother of former Western Illinois standout Lance Lenoir, nearly went to the Leathernecks, too, but wanted to make his own way. Defensive end Anthony Knighton, who is a sack away from becoming SIU's all-time leader, left Florida to play here.
Some of SIU's biggest stars this season started out as true freshmen five years ago in a transformative recruiting class that also included Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn, running back D.J. Davis, who is second in school history in all-purpose yards, and NFL cornerback Craig James. The Salukis had to flip Chinn, who had verbally committed to North Dakota.
"I do feel like we hit on the 2016 recruiting class, which I personally think will go down as one of the best recruiting classes in school history," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "Jeremy Chinn, a second-round pick, some of the guys, what they've been able to accomplish, individually, even going back to D.J. Davis, that have been All-Americans. ZeVeyon Furcron, James Ceasar, Qua Brown. Anthony Knighton will go down as the all-time sack leader. Bryce Notree is in that class. I feel like the first year, whenever we hit the ground running and signed some good players that have developed over their time here."
SIU (1-0), ranked eighth in the Stats Perform top-25 poll and ninth in the coaches list, has 17 sixth-year seniors. Five more than Kansas State (1-0), which hosts the Salukis on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.
Eight of those sixth-year seniors, who started in the fall of 2016, are slated to start for the Salukis.
"In 2016 I was a part of that recruiting class, too," said Hill, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to the head coach in December of 2015. "It's just been a commitment to each other, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. It's kind of unique around the country that they would do that, and put their head down and go through the growing pains there. I use them as an example with our freshmen, and true freshmen, currently. All of them have went through things personally, off the field. All of them have gone through injuries."
Two of them, cornerback James Ceasar and Brown, are returning All-Americans.
"There is a lot more maturity on this team, having guys here so long, we know what to expect and what we hope to do with this program," Brown said. "We've got a great leadership core of the guys that have been here, and know what it takes to be where we want to be. Obviously, in the spring, getting so close to our goals, we're still hungry."
Where this season ends won't be known for months, but SIU hopes to build on its first playoff run in 12 years. The Salukis were hopeful they were going to make the playoffs in 2019 at 7-5, because they had one of the few wins in the FCS against an FBS opponent (they beat UMass) and had won five games in a row before losing to the No. 1 team in the country (North Dakota State) in the regular-season finale. However, as it turned out, when the field was unveiled, SIU didn't have a single win against anyone in that field, and was left out.
Now the Salukis are back to leave no doubt. After a 47-21 win at Southeast Missouri State, SIU takes aim at its second win over an FBS opponent in the last two years. The Salukis beat UMass, but lost at Arkansas State in 2019. They didn't get to play an FBS opponent in 2020-21 because COVID-19-related complications took out a road game at Wisconsin, and then at Kansas.
"Credit to us for having as good a defense as we have, but we haven't proven anything yet," Notree said before the season. "If you look at the (statistical) standings, as a defense, we're not where we want to be, because our expectation is to be the best every time we step out there. And even if we meet that expectation, we're still gonna keep striving, so that's something to look forward to."
