SIU Football | Salukis still reaping rewards from stellar 2016 class

SIU (1-0), ranked eighth in the Stats Perform top-25 poll and ninth in the coaches list, has 17 sixth-year seniors. Five more than Kansas State (1-0), which hosts the Salukis on Saturday night at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas.

Eight of those sixth-year seniors, who started in the fall of 2016, are slated to start for the Salukis.

"In 2016 I was a part of that recruiting class, too," said Hill, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to the head coach in December of 2015. "It's just been a commitment to each other, and they deserve a lot of credit for that. It's kind of unique around the country that they would do that, and put their head down and go through the growing pains there. I use them as an example with our freshmen, and true freshmen, currently. All of them have went through things personally, off the field. All of them have gone through injuries."

Two of them, cornerback James Ceasar and Brown, are returning All-Americans.

"There is a lot more maturity on this team, having guys here so long, we know what to expect and what we hope to do with this program," Brown said. "We've got a great leadership core of the guys that have been here, and know what it takes to be where we want to be. Obviously, in the spring, getting so close to our goals, we're still hungry."