SIU Football | Salukis to play 3 non-conference football games, MVFC play next spring

MVFC schools are still permitted to play up to three non-conference games this fall, and Jarnigan said she is actively exploring options. The Salukis have a non-conference game at Kansas scheduled for Aug. 29, though that date is likely to change, she said. That game carries a $300,000 guarantee for the Salukis.

SIU and UT Martin have agreed to move their Sept. 3 game to an open date in the 2025 season, according to Jarnigan. The Salukis also have a home game against Southeast Missouri State scheduled on Sept. 19.

SEMO halted its fall practices Friday, citing the uncertainty of the season and the safety of its athletes. SIU coach Nick Hill said his team was also halting practice, at least for a few days, to process its new potential schedule.

"We're going to take some time to digest how the league decision will affect our student-athletes and make sure we listen to their concerns," Hill said. "Our players' health and welfare remains our top priority."

To date, SIU players have been tested three times for COVID-19 with no positive tests.