SIU Football | Salukis watching vaccination rate after MVFC notice

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Football Conference gave its teams another reason to try to get as many people in its Tier 1 group vaccinated as possible on Friday.

The MVFC Presidents Council voted to make any league games in which a team can't compete due to COVID-19-related issues a forfeit. Those games will be declared a no-contest under NCAA rules, meaning they will not go as a win or a loss in a team's overall statistics but will affect the conference standings. Since the regular-season champion of the MVFC receives an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, Valley Football will give the team that forfeits a loss in the league standings and their opponent a victory.

"The conference strongly encourages vaccination among each program’s Tier I individuals for health and safety reasons and to reduce the likelihood of COVID-related game cancelations and forfeitures," the league said in a statement from Friday's presidents council meeting. Officials for league games must get vaccinated or tested consistently under NCAA protocols at their own expense.

None of the 11 Valley Football coaches asked about their vaccination rate on Media Day said they were close to the 85% threshold Commissioner Patty Viverito challenged them to get to by the first game.