SIU Football | Salukis watching vaccination rate after MVFC notice

CARBONDALE — The Missouri Valley Football Conference gave its teams another reason to try to get as many people in its Tier 1 group vaccinated as possible on Friday.
The MVFC Presidents Council voted to make any league games in which a team can't compete due to COVID-19-related issues a forfeit. Those games will be declared a no-contest under NCAA rules, meaning they will not go as a win or a loss in a team's overall statistics but will affect the conference standings. Since the regular-season champion of the MVFC receives an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, Valley Football will give the team that forfeits a loss in the league standings and their opponent a victory.
"The conference strongly encourages vaccination among each program’s Tier I individuals for health and safety reasons and to reduce the likelihood of COVID-related game cancelations and forfeitures," the league said in a statement from Friday's presidents council meeting. Officials for league games must get vaccinated or tested consistently under NCAA protocols at their own expense.
None of the 11 Valley Football coaches asked about their vaccination rate on Media Day said they were close to the 85% threshold Commissioner Patty Viverito challenged them to get to by the first game.
"We have the lowest percentage of guys vaccinated in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. And I think it's caused our guys to say 'Hey, we did it without a vaccine, and we can maybe do it,'" South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier said. "I said 'Maybe.' We're really pushing hard at the end to get our guys vaccinated. Bottom line, if they're not vaccinated, they're going to be treated like they were last year, with masks, to-go meals, and those types of things."
North Dakota State wasn't at 85% in late July, but Bison athletic director Matt Larsen told The Forum (North Dakota) newspaper he believes the team is there now. Larsen said he hoped the team's Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches, athletic training staff, equipment managers and others close to the team) would try to reach 100% to give themselves the best chance to avoid any interruptions.
Under the NCAA's new guidelines, fully-vaccinated Tier 1 personnel can also have other competitive advantages. They are not required to be tested weekly, unless they show possible symptoms of COVID-19, and can avoid quarantines in certain situations if they are considered close contacts of people that are suspected of having the virus. Unvaccinated players, coaches and staff must test at least 24 hours before any competitions in order to participate and possibly as early as 72 hours before a game, depending on the type of test.
• One more day: The Salukis have one more workout before school starts on Monday, Sunday morning. Training camp will continue the rest of this week, Hill said after practice Saturday, but will move to afternoons after Sunday in order to accommodate athletes' class schedules.
Quarterback Stone Norton, a transfer from Florida International University, completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Hartrup during Saturday's workout at Saluki Stadium. Norton is one of seven quarterbacks in camp for SIU. ... Linebacker Bryce Notree intercepted a pass off the shoulder of tight end Tyce Daniel, a transfer from Memphis that couldn't quite haul it in. Notree returned it to the end zone for a touchdown in a non-live drill. The defense also came up with two sacks in red zone drills Saturday.
• Cox, Brown named HERO Sports preseason All-Americans: Wide receiver Avante Cox and defensive back Qua Brown were named second team preseason All-Americans by HERO Sports earlier this week.
There were nine MVFC players on the first team: SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr., Jackrabbits offensive lineman Mason McCormick, SDSU linebacker Logan Backhaus, Jackrabbits long snapper Bradey Sorenson, North Dakota running back Otis Weah, North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke, Bison offensive lineman Cordell Volson, Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning and UNI defensive lineman Jared Brinkman.
