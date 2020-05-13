SIU Football | Salukis weigh options of season without summer conditioning

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team is beginning to plan for an 11-game season without any summer conditioning.
With June just over two weeks away, and the coronavirus pandemic still producing record numbers, the Salukis have begun preparing in case they're not able to get in front of their strength and conditioning personnel this summer. After finals, which ended last week, the squad typically takes a few weeks off before reconvening in June to begin summer conditioning. That conditioning typically goes until the end of July, with training camp normally starting up in early August.
With more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus Tuesday in Illinois, and a pandemic-high 192 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Wednesday, every college in Illinois is keeping a closer eye on the calendar. Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA's chief medical officer, recommended earlier this week Division I teams get six weeks before playing their first game. SIU coach Nick Hill said his squad will adapt to whatever it gets, whether that's six weeks, four weeks, or less.
"We'll take as much as they give us," Hill said. "I think we'll all adapt to whatever that is. I think our players have done a really good job of staying in shape on their own, and taking personal accountability to coming in and being ready. The more you can trust your players, that they're ready to go and you don't have to spend much time just on basic conditioning, but there's still an element of football. Putting on pads and tackling, and getting acclimated."
Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Reopening Illinois plan, this state would have to reach Phase 4 in order to have gatherings of 50 people or more. Phase 5, the last one, would clear the way in this state to get back to normal. Southern Illinois is currently in Phase 2.
SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is hopeful the football season helps bring the campus back together.
"All the discussions we're having right now are scenario-driven," Jarnigan said. "Everyone is very hopeful to have fans in the stands this fall, but everybody knows we have to be as realistic as possible. One of the scenarios for the fall would be no fans. That's something certainly nobody wants. My hope for our community and Southern Illinois is that football comes as a celebration of our ability to come together and be united as a region."
With programs in seven states, and all of them at various stages of restrictions, Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito expects the 2020 season to open at different times for different teams. Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota all either don't have stay-at-home orders or had their policies expire. Ohio's stay-at-home order is set to expire May 29, and has most of its services open to the public.
"We will make a decision that makes the most sense for the most amount of people, and that's going to be directed by states and municipalities, and where they are with COVID-19 and where we are with testing, and where we are with campuses open," Viverito said. "It's not going to be 100%, and I don't think there's any doubt if it's less than 100% we could go."
SIU is scheduled to open at UT Martin on Sept. 3. The Salukis play at Wisconsin, which is under a stay-at-home order at least until later this month, the following weekend. SIU's game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, carries a payday of more than $500,000.
