SIU Football | Salukis weigh options of season without summer conditioning

Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Reopening Illinois plan, this state would have to reach Phase 4 in order to have gatherings of 50 people or more. Phase 5, the last one, would clear the way in this state to get back to normal. Southern Illinois is currently in Phase 2.

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is hopeful the football season helps bring the campus back together.

"All the discussions we're having right now are scenario-driven," Jarnigan said. "Everyone is very hopeful to have fans in the stands this fall, but everybody knows we have to be as realistic as possible. One of the scenarios for the fall would be no fans. That's something certainly nobody wants. My hope for our community and Southern Illinois is that football comes as a celebration of our ability to come together and be united as a region."

With programs in seven states, and all of them at various stages of restrictions, Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito expects the 2020 season to open at different times for different teams. Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota all either don't have stay-at-home orders or had their policies expire. Ohio's stay-at-home order is set to expire May 29, and has most of its services open to the public.