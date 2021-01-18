SIU Football | Salukis will have new schedule, new uniforms for spring slate

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team is preparing for a new opponent in its first spring season, and will have new uniforms when it takes the field in late February.

Indiana State opting out of the spring season — the Sycamores were worried about trying to play a potential 19 games in less than 10 months, according to a statement earlier this month — will shift the Missouri Valley Football Conference slate. Valley Football announced over the weekend the other 10 programs in the league have pledged to play an eight-game conference schedule beginning the weekend of Feb. 19-21. The No. 24 Salukis (1-0 after beating No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last October) will now play either South Dakota or No. 1 North Dakota State at some point, the two teams they were supposed to miss this spring, and now believe they will open against someone other than No. 5 South Dakota State.

The schedule is not official yet for the upcoming spring, but SIU coach Nick Hill said the team will take the same approach as if it was. The Salukis have been able to work out, with limitations, lift and meet with their players the last few days because of a new NCAA rule, and plan to start officially practicing Friday. Teams get 29 days to get 25 workouts in before their first game.