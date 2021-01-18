SIU Football | Salukis will have new schedule, new uniforms for spring slate

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team is preparing for a new opponent in its first spring season, and will have new uniforms when it takes the field in late February.
Indiana State opting out of the spring season — the Sycamores were worried about trying to play a potential 19 games in less than 10 months, according to a statement earlier this month — will shift the Missouri Valley Football Conference slate. Valley Football announced over the weekend the other 10 programs in the league have pledged to play an eight-game conference schedule beginning the weekend of Feb. 19-21. The No. 24 Salukis (1-0 after beating No. 25 Southeast Missouri State last October) will now play either South Dakota or No. 1 North Dakota State at some point, the two teams they were supposed to miss this spring, and now believe they will open against someone other than No. 5 South Dakota State.
The schedule is not official yet for the upcoming spring, but SIU coach Nick Hill said the team will take the same approach as if it was. The Salukis have been able to work out, with limitations, lift and meet with their players the last few days because of a new NCAA rule, and plan to start officially practicing Friday. Teams get 29 days to get 25 workouts in before their first game.
"Every week you gotta put your head down and be ready to play, or you're gonna get beat," Hill said. "It's exciting. We're ready to go. Our group is ready to go. Our commitment is we told these guys we were going to play meaningful games, and that's what we're gonna stick to, and that's how we designed our fall. We played the one game. We probably could have pursued more games in the fall but we knew we were going to have a full season in the spring, so we wanted to be ready for that."
SIU was originally scheduled to open at home Feb. 20 against the Jackrabbits, who did not play last fall, and then host Indiana State on Feb. 27. It is not clear when the MVFC will release its 2021 spring schedule, but every team is expected to play four home games and four road games between late February and mid-April.
SIU is one of five teams in the latest STATS top-25 poll, along with the top-ranked Bison, No. 3 Northern Iowa, SDSU and No. 9 Illinois State. North Dakota, which is joining the league this spring, and Youngstown State received votes. They will all be competing for just five at-large spots in the 16-team playoff field. The regular-season champion from Valley Football will receive an automatic bid.
The Salukis unveiled a new maroon look over the weekend. Their new Under Armour jerseys feature white numbers on the chest, back and the top of the shoulder pads. The MVFC logo is in the upper-left hand corner of the jersey, with the Under Armour logo on the upper right. The SIU logo is on the upper-right hand corner of the pants in the new look.
The Salukis unveiled a new maroon look over the weekend. Their new Under Armour jerseys feature white numbers on the chest, back and the top of the shoulder pads. The MVFC logo is in the upper-left hand corner of the jersey, with the Under Armour logo on the upper right. The SIU logo is on the upper-right hand corner of the pants in the new look.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman