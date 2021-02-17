SIU Football | Season Preview: Targeted heavily, Williams finds way to deliver

CARBONDALE — Even when the whole stadium knows 6-foot-2, 245-pound running back Javon Williams Jr. will get the football, the former Centralia quarterback finds a way to make something happen.

The leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2019 with 19 touchdowns, Williams averaged 6.4 yards a carry on 162 attempts. He lost a total of 27 yards in 12 games, and helped the Salukis rush for over 200 yards in six straight games going into the spring season opener Saturday at North Dakota.

"He's willing to go and fight for those extra tough yards," SIU coach Nick Hill said. "We're going to get all different types of looks of ways to stop Javon, they'll have their plan and practice. Sometimes there's going to be an extra guy in the box, Javon's special talent is usually making that guy either have to tackle him, or he makes him miss."

Williams' mentality of never going down without a fight came from his dad, when he was a standout basketball and baseball player, too. His dad, Javon Williams Sr., didn't want his son playing football. Then he watched him take a kickoff return 85 yards to the house. Williams' senior year, he rushed for 2,395 yards and 30 touchdowns, and passed for 1,967 and 22 scores. His 52 touchdowns tied John Dergo of Morris High School for the second-most in IHSA history in one year.