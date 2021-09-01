SIU Football | SEMO forced to adjust seating arrangements

CARBONDALE — Southeast Missouri State is reshuffling its seating arrangements for Thursday night's football opener in Cape Girardeau after a recent inspection found Houck Field's south grandstand and press box were structurally unsafe, according to a release from the Redhawks late Wednesday night.
SEMO season-ticket holders will now have first dibs at chairback seats in Section L, which is in the SIU/visitor section normally. Any fans that bought tickets online or have received paper tickets for No. 7/10 SIU/SEMO will be reassigned to the north grandstand, according to the release. Fans are asked to go to the Athletics Ticket Office on 1221 Broadway from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday to pick up their new tickets. A ticket booth in front of the main entrance to Houck Field in Cape Girardeau is expected to open at 3:45 p.m. and will be open until kickoff, if not longer.
Every ticket bought will have an assigned seat, unless it's a SEMO student ticket. The SEMO student section is scheduled to be in Sections O and P, near the east 20-yard line. Gates are expected to open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
For more information, please contact the SEMO Athletics Ticket Office at 573-651-2113 after 8 a.m. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early because seating and availability are limited. Houck Field, which turned 91 years old this year, typically seats 10,000.
In a letter from SEMO athletic director Brady Barke and university president Dr. Carlos Vargas posted on the Redhawks' website, the school said it had been monitoring the structural conditions of the football stadium for years.
"Prior structural assessments have demonstrated significant deterioration of the concrete bleacher structure of the stadium's south grandstand, making it impractical to believe that structural repairs are feasible," it said. "Unfortunately, a recent structural assessment has revealed the stadium's south grandstand structure has surpassed its original useful life and the rate of deterioration of the concrete structure has accelerated. The safety of our fans is of utmost importance and, as a result, we have made the difficult decision to cease use of the south grandstand and press box area of our stadium."
Houck Field was built in 1930 at a cost of $150,000 on the site of an old rock quarry. It was purchased in 1925 for $11,000 at the recommendation of University President Joseph A. Serena. The original stadium included 5,240 seats on the south side of the field. Seating on the north side was added prior to the 1963 season, and the press box was later added in 1979.
Approximately 400 chairback seats were added to a center section of the stadium's south grandstand in 1992. A new Field Turf surface, DAKtronics video scoreboard and new lighting was installed prior to the 2011 season.
SEMO is SIU's longest-running football rival. The two teams have played 88 times, with the first in 1909, when the two teams crossed the Mississippi River by boat to play. SIU and SEMO played in the dedication game of Houck Field back on Oct. 3, 1930, with more than 6,000 fans in the stands. SIU won 12-6. The referee of that game was James T. Blair, who went on to serve as the governor of Missouri from 1957-61.
The rivalry was branded the "War for the Wheel" in 2018. SEMO has won two of the last three meetings between the two teams, with the Salukis taking last fall's classic in Carbondale 20-17 off Nico Gualdoni's last-second field goal. SEMO leads the overall series 42-38-8.
Thursday night's game is scheduled to air on ESPN+. It's unclear how the new seating will affect that, or the ability to have instant replay. The two teams' assistant coaches are expected to take the seats in the north grandstand's small press box.
