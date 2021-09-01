SIU Football | SEMO forced to adjust seating arrangements

SEMO season-ticket holders will now have first dibs at chairback seats in Section L, which is in the SIU/visitor section normally. Any fans that bought tickets online or have received paper tickets for No. 7/10 SIU/SEMO will be reassigned to the north grandstand, according to the release. Fans are asked to go to the Athletics Ticket Office on 1221 Broadway from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday to pick up their new tickets. A ticket booth in front of the main entrance to Houck Field in Cape Girardeau is expected to open at 3:45 p.m. and will be open until kickoff, if not longer.