SIU Football | Single-game tickets on sale for SIU-Kansas State

CARBONDALE — Single-game tickets for SIU's Sept. 11 football game at Kansas State are now on sale at both schools.

The Salukis are selling tickets for $30 apiece at siusalukis.com or by calling the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS (877-725-8547). Online, fans have to go to Tickets off the home page, Buy Tickets-Saluki Football-Football Away to see them. SIU is also selling season tickets for its five home games starting at $60.

Kansas State is selling tickets for between $25-$150 at kstatesports.com or by calling 800-221-2287 (221-CATS). The game Sept. 11, the first meeting between SIU and KSU, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas. It will be the second game of the season for the Salukis, who open at Southeast Missouri State on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Cape Girardeau, and the second game for the Wildcats. KSU opens against Stanford in Texas on Sept. 4.

KSU was picked seventh in the Big 12 Conference preseason media poll earlier this month. Return specialist Phillip Brooks was the Wildcats' only preseason all-conference pick. KSU went 4-6 in 2020-21, finishing 4-5 in the Big 12 (seventh place). Former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman is their head coach.

Single-game tickets for SIU's season opener at SEMO on Sept. 2 have not gone on sale yet.