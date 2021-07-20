SIU Football | Single-game tickets on sale for SIU-Kansas State

CARBONDALE — Single-game tickets for SIU's Sept. 11 football game at Kansas State are now on sale at both schools.
The Salukis are selling tickets for $30 apiece at siusalukis.com or by calling the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS (877-725-8547). Online, fans have to go to Tickets off the home page, Buy Tickets-Saluki Football-Football Away to see them. SIU is also selling season tickets for its five home games starting at $60.
Kansas State is selling tickets for between $25-$150 at kstatesports.com or by calling 800-221-2287 (221-CATS). The game Sept. 11, the first meeting between SIU and KSU, is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bill Snyder Family Stadium (50,000) in Manhattan, Kansas. It will be the second game of the season for the Salukis, who open at Southeast Missouri State on Thursday, Sept. 2 in Cape Girardeau, and the second game for the Wildcats. KSU opens against Stanford in Texas on Sept. 4.
KSU was picked seventh in the Big 12 Conference preseason media poll earlier this month. Return specialist Phillip Brooks was the Wildcats' only preseason all-conference pick. KSU went 4-6 in 2020-21, finishing 4-5 in the Big 12 (seventh place). Former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman is their head coach.
Single-game tickets for SIU's season opener at SEMO on Sept. 2 have not gone on sale yet.
SIU comes off its first playoff run in 12 years. The Salukis return most of their key pieces from their FCS quarterfinal squad that finished 6-4. SIU finished eighth in the final Stats Perform top 25 poll last season and was ranked in the preseason top 10 twice already this year. The Salukis were ninth in Athlon Sports' preseason poll and fifth in HERO Sports' preseason poll. Wide receiver Avante Cox and running back Javon Williams Jr. (all-purpose back) were preseason All-Americans by Athlon.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference is scheduled to hold its annual Media Day on July 27. The league is expected to release its preseason poll and preseason team that day.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman