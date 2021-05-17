 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIU football team finishes 8th in final Stats Perform poll
0 comments
SIU Football

SIU football team finishes 8th in final Stats Perform poll

{{featured_button_text}}
SIU South Dakota State Football

SIU quarterback Stone Labanowitz looks for a place to throw the football on May 3 at South Dakota State. Labanowitz threw for 247 yards and a touchdown in the Salukis' 31-26 loss at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team came in eighth in the final Stats Perform top 25 poll of the season, which was released Monday.

It was the highest finish for the Salukis since they were sixth in the final poll of the 2009 season, which was the last year the program made the playoffs. SIU went 6-4 in 2020-21, winning one game in the fall and five in the first spring season in program history. The Salukis went 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and reached the FCS quarterfinals.

Sam Houston State (10-0), which won the national championship Sunday over South Dakota State (8-2) 23-21, was the unanimous No. 1. Eric Schmid's 10-yard touchdown pass to Ify Adeyi with 16 seconds left wrestled the lead away from the Jackrabbits, who tied for the MVFC regular-season title. 

SDSU finished second in the poll, which is done by a national media panel, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The Jackrabbits and Salukis were two of five teams from the MVFC in the final top 25 of the season. Valley Football and the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) both had five schools in the final poll, the most of any conferences in the country.

North Dakota State (7-3) was fifth, North Dakota (5-2) was sixth, and Missouri State (5-5) was 13th. Northern Iowa (3-4) dropped out of the top 25 and was 27th. 

James Madison (7-1) was third, Delaware (7-1) was fourth and NDSU was fifth. 

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman

FINAL STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL

1. Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0 Southland), 1,000 points (40 first-place votes)

Previous Ranking: 4; Postseason Results: 21-15 win over Monmouth; 24-20 win over North Dakota State; 38-35 win over James Madison; 23-21 win over South Dakota State

 

2. South Dakota State (8-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 958

Previous Ranking: 2; Postseason Results: 31-3 win over Holy Cross; 31-26 win over Southern Illinois; 33-3 win over Delaware; 23-21 loss to Sam Houston

3. James Madison (7-1, 3-0 CAA), 918

Previous Ranking: 1; Postseason Results: 31-24 win over VMI; 34-21 win over North Dakota; 38-35 loss to Sam Houston

4. Delaware (7-1, 4-0 CAA), 859

Previous Ranking: 5; Postseason Results: 19-10 win over Sacred Heart; 20-14 win over Jacksonville State; 33-3 loss to South Dakota State

5. North Dakota State (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 827

Previous Ranking: 6; Postseason Results: 42-20 win over Eastern Washington; 24-20 loss to Sam Houston

6. North Dakota (5-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 783

Previous Ranking: 7; Postseason Results: 44-10 win over Missouri State; 34-21 loss to James Madison

7. Jacksonville State (10-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 732

Previous Ranking: 8; Postseason Results: 49-14 win over Davidson; 20-14 loss to Delaware

8. Southern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 706

Previous Ranking: 14; Postseason Results: 34-31 win over Weber State; 31-26 loss to South Dakota State

9. Weber State (5-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 705

Previous Ranking: 3; Postseason Result: 34-31 loss to Southern Illinois

10. Eastern Washington (5-2, 5-1 Big Sky), 630

Previous Ranking: 9; Postseason Result: 42-20 loss to North Dakota State

11. Monmouth (3-1, 3-0 Big South), 606

Previous Ranking: 10; Postseason Result: 21-15 loss to Sam Houston

12. VMI (6-2, 6-1 Southern), 572

Previous Ranking: 11; Postseason Result: 31-24 loss to James Madison

13. Missouri State (5-5, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 503

Previous Ranking: 12; Postseason Result: 44-10 loss to North Dakota

14. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 405

Previous Ranking: 13; Postseason Result: No game

15. Richmond (3-1 CAA), 402

Previous Ranking: 15; Postseason Result: No game

16. Villanova (2-2 CAA), 356

Previous Ranking: 16; Postseason Result: No game

17. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 345

Previous Ranking: 17; Postseason Result: No game

18.(tie) Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 247

Previous Ranking: 19; Postseason Result: No game

18.(tie) Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 247

Previous Ranking: 18; Postseason Result: No game

20. Southeastern Louisiana (4-3 Southland), 223

Previous Ranking: 20; Postseason Result: No game

21. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 155

Previous Ranking: 22; Postseason Result: No game

22. Sacred Heart (3-2, 3-1 Northeast), 154

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Postseason Result: 19-10 loss to Delaware

23. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 153

Previous Ranking: 21; Postseason Result: No game

24. Alabama A&M (5-0, 3-0 SWAC), 152

Previous Ranking: Unranked; Postseason Result: 40-33 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

25. Nicholls (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 110

Previous Ranking: 23; Postseason Result: No game

Dropped Out: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (24), Northern Iowa (25)

Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 64, Northern Iowa 59, Davidson 31, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30, Southern 19, Samford 16, Maine 12, Duquesne 8, UIW 3

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News