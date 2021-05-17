SIU football team finishes 8th in final Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team came in eighth in the final Stats Perform top 25 poll of the season, which was released Monday.

It was the highest finish for the Salukis since they were sixth in the final poll of the 2009 season, which was the last year the program made the playoffs. SIU went 6-4 in 2020-21, winning one game in the fall and five in the first spring season in program history. The Salukis went 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and reached the FCS quarterfinals.

Sam Houston State (10-0), which won the national championship Sunday over South Dakota State (8-2) 23-21, was the unanimous No. 1. Eric Schmid's 10-yard touchdown pass to Ify Adeyi with 16 seconds left wrestled the lead away from the Jackrabbits, who tied for the MVFC regular-season title.

SDSU finished second in the poll, which is done by a national media panel, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The Jackrabbits and Salukis were two of five teams from the MVFC in the final top 25 of the season. Valley Football and the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) both had five schools in the final poll, the most of any conferences in the country.

North Dakota State (7-3) was fifth, North Dakota (5-2) was sixth, and Missouri State (5-5) was 13th. Northern Iowa (3-4) dropped out of the top 25 and was 27th.

James Madison (7-1) was third, Delaware (7-1) was fourth and NDSU was fifth.

