SIU football team finishes 8th in final Stats Perform poll

CARBONDALE — The SIU football team came in eighth in the final Stats Perform top 25 poll of the season, which was released Monday.
It was the highest finish for the Salukis since they were sixth in the final poll of the 2009 season, which was the last year the program made the playoffs. SIU went 6-4 in 2020-21, winning one game in the fall and five in the first spring season in program history. The Salukis went 3-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and reached the FCS quarterfinals.
Sam Houston State (10-0), which won the national championship Sunday over South Dakota State (8-2) 23-21, was the unanimous No. 1. Eric Schmid's 10-yard touchdown pass to Ify Adeyi with 16 seconds left wrestled the lead away from the Jackrabbits, who tied for the MVFC regular-season title.
SDSU finished second in the poll, which is done by a national media panel, sports information directors and other dignitaries. The Jackrabbits and Salukis were two of five teams from the MVFC in the final top 25 of the season. Valley Football and the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) both had five schools in the final poll, the most of any conferences in the country.
North Dakota State (7-3) was fifth, North Dakota (5-2) was sixth, and Missouri State (5-5) was 13th. Northern Iowa (3-4) dropped out of the top 25 and was 27th.
James Madison (7-1) was third, Delaware (7-1) was fourth and NDSU was fifth.
FINAL STATS PERFORM TOP 25 POLL
1. Sam Houston (10-0, 6-0 Southland), 1,000 points (40 first-place votes)
Previous Ranking: 4; Postseason Results: 21-15 win over Monmouth; 24-20 win over North Dakota State; 38-35 win over James Madison; 23-21 win over South Dakota State
2. South Dakota State (8-2, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 958
Previous Ranking: 2; Postseason Results: 31-3 win over Holy Cross; 31-26 win over Southern Illinois; 33-3 win over Delaware; 23-21 loss to Sam Houston
3. James Madison (7-1, 3-0 CAA), 918
Previous Ranking: 1; Postseason Results: 31-24 win over VMI; 34-21 win over North Dakota; 38-35 loss to Sam Houston
4. Delaware (7-1, 4-0 CAA), 859
Previous Ranking: 5; Postseason Results: 19-10 win over Sacred Heart; 20-14 win over Jacksonville State; 33-3 loss to South Dakota State
5. North Dakota State (7-3, 5-2 Missouri Valley), 827
Previous Ranking: 6; Postseason Results: 42-20 win over Eastern Washington; 24-20 loss to Sam Houston
6. North Dakota (5-2, 4-1 Missouri Valley), 783
Previous Ranking: 7; Postseason Results: 44-10 win over Missouri State; 34-21 loss to James Madison
7. Jacksonville State (10-3, 6-1 Ohio Valley), 732
Previous Ranking: 8; Postseason Results: 49-14 win over Davidson; 20-14 loss to Delaware
8. Southern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley), 706
Previous Ranking: 14; Postseason Results: 34-31 win over Weber State; 31-26 loss to South Dakota State
9. Weber State (5-1, 5-0 Big Sky), 705
Previous Ranking: 3; Postseason Result: 34-31 loss to Southern Illinois
10. Eastern Washington (5-2, 5-1 Big Sky), 630
Previous Ranking: 9; Postseason Result: 42-20 loss to North Dakota State
11. Monmouth (3-1, 3-0 Big South), 606
Previous Ranking: 10; Postseason Result: 21-15 loss to Sam Houston
12. VMI (6-2, 6-1 Southern), 572
Previous Ranking: 11; Postseason Result: 31-24 loss to James Madison
13. Missouri State (5-5, 5-1 Missouri Valley), 503
Previous Ranking: 12; Postseason Result: 44-10 loss to North Dakota
14. UC Davis (3-2 Big Sky), 405
Previous Ranking: 13; Postseason Result: No game
15. Richmond (3-1 CAA), 402
Previous Ranking: 15; Postseason Result: No game
16. Villanova (2-2 CAA), 356
Previous Ranking: 16; Postseason Result: No game
17. Kennesaw State (4-1, 2-1 Big South), 345
Previous Ranking: 17; Postseason Result: No game
18.(tie) Murray State (5-2 Ohio Valley), 247
Previous Ranking: 19; Postseason Result: No game
18.(tie) Rhode Island (2-1 CAA), 247
Previous Ranking: 18; Postseason Result: No game
20. Southeastern Louisiana (4-3 Southland), 223
Previous Ranking: 20; Postseason Result: No game
21. ETSU (4-2 Southern), 155
Previous Ranking: 22; Postseason Result: No game
22. Sacred Heart (3-2, 3-1 Northeast), 154
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Postseason Result: 19-10 loss to Delaware
23. Austin Peay (4-5, 4-2 Ohio Valley), 153
Previous Ranking: 21; Postseason Result: No game
24. Alabama A&M (5-0, 3-0 SWAC), 152
Previous Ranking: Unranked; Postseason Result: 40-33 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
25. Nicholls (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 110
Previous Ranking: 23; Postseason Result: No game
Dropped Out: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (24), Northern Iowa (25)
Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Holy Cross 64, Northern Iowa 59, Davidson 31, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 30, Southern 19, Samford 16, Maine 12, Duquesne 8, UIW 3
Todd Hefferman
Sports reporter
Todd Hefferman has covered SIU athletics since 2008. A University of Iowa grad, he is a member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and a Heisman Trophy voter.
