SIU Football | Trio of Salukis honored after win at SDSU

CARBONDALE — A trio of Salukis were honored after their come-from-behind win at previous No. 2/3 South Dakota State on Saturday.

Quarterback Nic Baker, who threw for 359 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the week by the league Sunday. Baker completed 28 of 45 passes, and converted two fourth downs to keep the Salukis' upset bid alive. Baker rushed for 46 yards on 12 carries. He was sacked twice in SIU's 42-41 overtime win at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota.

It was Baker's fourth straight game with over 200 yards passing and at least two touchdowns, and his second 300-yard game this year. Baker, in his first full season as the Saluki starter, threw for a school-record 460 yards in the season opener at Southeast Missouri State. This season, he has completed 132 of 202 passes (65.3%) for 1,712 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Punter Jack Colquhoun was honored as the league's special teams player of the week after delivering five big kicks. Three of his five punts, all in the first half, landed inside the 20-yard line. Colquhoun, a senior from Australia, pinned the Jackrabbits at their own 1-yard line on his first attempt and put one at the 7 in the second quarter. Colquhoun averaged 49.2 yards per punt, with a long of 65.

SIU offensive guard ZeVeyon Furcron was honored as the MVFC offensive lineman of the week Monday. Furcron helped the No. 4 Salukis (5-1, 3-0 MVFC) rush for 183 yards and two touchdowns and pass for 363 in his 40th consecutive start. Baker was sacked twice on 85 plays.

Williams moves up to 12th in rushing: Running back Javon Williams Jr. didn't score a touchdown for the second straight week, but moved up to 12th on SIU's all-time rushing list after earning 29 yards on nine attempts at SDSU. Williams' 1,872 career yards rank just behind Walter Poole (1,927, 1978-81) for 11th.

Williams is 128 yards from becoming SIU's 11th 2,000-yard rusher.

Injury report: SIU coach Nick Hill said starting center Calvin Francis Jr. will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and meniscus. Francis had surgery Monday to repair his knee injuries. The team was hopeful it would get him back before the end of the season.

Hill said wide receiver Avante Cox, who injured his shoulder at Western Illinois on Oct. 2, is questionable for Saturday's game against No. 22/24 North Dakota (2-3, 0-2). Cox didn't play at SDSU. Teammate Landon Lenoir had his second straight 100-yard game, with 147 yards and two touchdowns off 10 receptions. SIU linebacker Bryson Strong and fullback Jacob Garrett, who are still recovering from offseason surgeries, could return in early November, Hill said. Strong was the Salukis' leading tackler last season with 72 tackles.

