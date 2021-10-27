SIU Football | UNI offense adding to stout defense

CARBONDALE — Northern Iowa's football team has shown some depth on offense to go with its deep roster on defense.

Quarterback Theo Day, who started the season behind Will McElvain, threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 34-21 loss to No. 21 South Dakota and 232 in their 26-17 win at No. 7/8 South Dakota State. Wide receiver Isaiah Weston, a 1,000-yard receiver in 2019 that played in only three games during the spring season, had a 40-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter against the Jackrabbits and finished with 125 yards off four receptions. UNI (4-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference), ranked 16th in one poll and 17th in another this week, gave three different running backs 10 or more carries in its first win over a top-20 team this year.

Defensively, the Panthers kept SDSU to 60 yards rushing and made it throw 54 passes. Without starting safety Benny Sapp III, who was ejected in the first half for targeting, and leading tackler Spencer Cuvelier, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound middle linebacker.

"When we knew we weren't going to have Spencer Cuvelier, and some of the other guys that we weren't going to be able to play with, that was part of the plan, too. How do we make up for that, and how do we stay sound with what we're doing, missing some guys?" UNI coach Mark Farley said. "When we lost (Bennie) Sapp, that was probably the biggest play in the football game."

Edwin Dearman, a 5-11, 200-pound redshirt freshman, only had two tackles in place of Sapp. Dearman allowed UNI to stay with its original defensive scheme, Farley said, which helped the Panthers win despite getting outscored 7-6 in the second half. UNI needed four Matthew Cook field goals, two of them 50 yards or more, to win on the road.

UNI has won games because of its defense, led by Buck Buchanan Award finalist Jared Brinkman. Brinkman, a 6-2, 290-pound nose tackle in the middle of the Panther run defense, had 14 tackles against South Dakota and six stops against SDSU. Brinkman and Cuvelier were preseason first team all-conference picks, cornerbacks Omar Brown and Austin Evans were preseason second team, and Sapp was an honorable mention selection. UNI leads the MVFC in turnover margin (plus-6), is third in total defense (311.71 yards allowed per game) and fourth in scoring defense, allowing an average of 18.1 points per game entering Saturday's game against No. 3 SIU (6-1, 4-0).

Saluki coach Nick Hill knows it could be tough sledding moving the ball against the Panthers' front seven.

"That's what really this game comes down to, can you strain and win 1-on-1 battles at the point of attack. Physicality," he said. "We gotta do a great job, scheme-wise, not to just beat our heads against the wall but when teams do that there's not a lot of success in there. Look, if you look at the defense that this unit has played across the board, really historically, but even in the last several years.

"They're just disciplined. They're rarely out of position, and then they have really good players."

SIU's spine-tingling 17-16 win over UNI in the spring snapped the Panthers' four-game winning streak in the series. The Salukis won 5 of 6 meetings between 2008-13, including twice in Cedar Falls, Iowa, but then dropped four straight. The two teams didn't play in 2018 or 2019.

