SIU Football | Versatility more important than ever on O-line

CARBONDALE — SIU's football team is stressing versatility more than ever with the coronavirus looming over the season, beginning with its most adaptable group.
The Salukis return three starters on their offensive line, 2019 captain and senior left guard ZeVeyon Furcron, senior right guard Matt Chmielewski and sophomore right tackle Beau Branyan. Sophomore center Jimmy Wormsley was Jacob Marnin's backup the last two years, and junior tackle Lucas Davis played in 11 games last season, starting the season finale against No. 1 North Dakota State. SIU coach Nick Hill said he'll worry about getting several guys ready to start before settling on his best five.
"I think right now you're practicing a lot of different lineups, because you want to make sure that those guys are versatile and that we can plug in different guys to different spots, moreso than any other time, because you just don't know," Hill said. "Different guys have to be able to snap the ball. Jimmy is doing a really nice job. Really, every guard has taken snaps at center, just so we've got depth at every position. Some guards have gone out and played some tackle. We just have to be ready for anything, which I think has been a good thing."
With a bigger commitment to the run last year, SIU had one of its best ground games in over a decade. Sophomore running back Javon Williams Jr. (19 touchdowns, 17 of them rushing) led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in scoring with 114 points, 21 more than the highest-scoring kicker in the league (NDSU's Griffin Crosa). D.J. Davis' 1,026 yards gave the Salukis their first 1,000-yard duo in school history.
SIU averaged 231.8 rushing yards a game, the most in 13 years and 12th-best in the FCS. The Salukis rushed the ball 545 times in 12 games, the most attempts since they reached the FCS semifinals in 2007.
Furcron, a 6-foot-1, 320-pound fifth-year senior, has started 24 straight games on the left side. A former defensive tackle, the Crest Hill native was a second team all-conference pick last year. Chmielewski, a 6-4, 302-pound senior from Lockport, started the final six games of last season on the right side. Branyan, a 6-2, 235-pound third-year sophomore from Decatur, started the first 11 games of the year at right tackle.
"We're excited about the guys that are up front. We return a lot of guys that have played a lot of snaps for us, and off a team that ran the ball," Hill said. "We were second in the Valley to North Dakota State in rushing. We've got, really, seven guys that have taken significant snaps for us on the offensive line. Guys have to cross-train some positions. Linebackers have to be able to play inside and outside. That sense of urgency has been good for a lot of different guys."
