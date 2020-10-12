SIU Football | Versatility more important than ever on O-line

The Salukis return three starters on their offensive line, 2019 captain and senior left guard ZeVeyon Furcron, senior right guard Matt Chmielewski and sophomore right tackle Beau Branyan. Sophomore center Jimmy Wormsley was Jacob Marnin's backup the last two years, and junior tackle Lucas Davis played in 11 games last season, starting the season finale against No. 1 North Dakota State. SIU coach Nick Hill said he'll worry about getting several guys ready to start before settling on his best five.

"I think right now you're practicing a lot of different lineups, because you want to make sure that those guys are versatile and that we can plug in different guys to different spots, moreso than any other time, because you just don't know," Hill said. "Different guys have to be able to snap the ball. Jimmy is doing a really nice job. Really, every guard has taken snaps at center, just so we've got depth at every position. Some guards have gone out and played some tackle. We just have to be ready for anything, which I think has been a good thing."