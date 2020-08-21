SIU Football | With extended season, Salukis embrace the present

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Still awaiting the Missouri Valley Football Conference spring schedule, SIU's football team is embracing the present.

Saluki coach Nick Hill doesn't see any other way for his squad to be productive this fall if it can't concentrate on the here and now. SIU will have gone 13 months without a football game when January rings in 2021.

"I know, if it was me, and I was a young player, I mean, this is a positive thing," Hill said during a virtual press conference with local media Tuesday. "You get extra time to be at your best, so, these kids are resilient, and they get more time to be a better version of themselves. Not just on the football field, but in every aspect. Life after football, making connections, and then training, and that's our job. We'll figure out what we get an opportunity to do."

Hill said he was unsure when he might get the MVFC's spring schedule. Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council gave the Salukis some clarity as to what they will be able to do this fall. The council announced all Division I football teams not playing this fall would have up to 12 hours a week for organized team activities from Monday, Aug. 24, through Oct. 4. Teams usually get up to eight hours a week during the offseason, but, with some teams playing and some not, the council amended the rules a bit.