SIU Football | With extended season, Salukis embrace the present

NICK HILL PRESS CONFERENCE TRANSCRIPT
SIU football coach Nick Hill held a virtual press conference with local media Tuesday. Hill answered questions over the phone while standing at a podium.
Here is a transcript from Tuesday's presser:
Opening Statement
We're obviousy disappointed that we're not playing football. It's obviously different as coaches and players and everybody's world, or what we're used to, has kind of been flipped upside down, a fall without football. We've had some time to process this. We've had some time to step away a little bit and gave our players some time when we broke camp and got news that we weren't gonna be playin' in the fall. We feel good with where we're at. I think you have to. We've had a lot of discussions about you've gotta find the positives in everything or you sit around and you keep complainin'. All of this stuff is out of our hands.
We'll continue to say that, and believe, and put the players first. That's their health and safety. We have to listen to the doctors and we've gotta listen to the health experts in all of this. They said it wasn't safe for us to play, and we're going to, as a program, do whatever we can to be the best at what this fall looks like. And that starts with academics. School started yesterday, and we're gonna attack school. Everybody's class schedules are different. School is different. Some are online. Some are hybrid. Some are online but you gotta be on Zoom at the correct time, so, as coaches, we're putting academics first, and we have an opportunity to grow. And I think that change is inevitable, and growth is optional, and right now we've gotta choose that we're going to grow and get better from this time. That's where our mindset is. I know that's where my mindset is.
Wake up in the morning, be thankful and appreciative, have a great perspective on things, and move forward. We'll look forward to playing in the spring. We'll look forward to having a championship season in the spring. I love this team that's returning and the commitment from our guys about moving forward. We're gonna have a good fall here, although it'll look a little bit different, but sometimes that's all right. I believe there's going to be opportunities in this to get better, personally, and athletically as a person. Everything here is we're gonna be positive and look forward to the future.
Questions from the media
Are the kids safer together? What is the medical information that's being provided?
I do believe that the safest environment for our players to be in is to be here inside our facilty, as far as that or being out in the community. The protocols that have been put in place by the administration and our school, and then our coaching staff, seeing that through. Everybody's taking it seriously. Our numbers speak for themselves, as far as the testing percentages are not even close to what it's like out there in the real public. We've had almost 400 tests for players and we've had one positive. But that's not saying we can't get it out in the general public.
We don't have an NBA bubble here, and there's people on campus. It's being safe here, but, being safe to play other teams, play football, what happens after that, again, I'm a football coach and I listen to the people that relay that information to me when they tell us it's safe to work out and do those types of things, the things that we're going to be able to do, and we respect that.
As far as making a decision on playing football, and all that type of stuff, again, I've said this over and over, I'm not on any of those decision-making panels. I'm going to coach our team and do what we're told is safe for our guys to do, and we're going to do that to the best of our ability.
What do you tell a kid like Qua Brown, considering there are limited opportunities to play this fall? (Brown entered the transfer portal Monday, according to his Twitter account)
Qua is not opting out, he's in the transfer portal, and I don't know what the numbers are, but I think there's 1,000 kids in the transfer portal, so this isn't anything new. Look, nobody loves Qua more than me. Recruited him straight out of high school. He was in our first recruiting class. Qua Brown has been nothing less than professional since he's been here. He's a great student. He's finishing up a six-hour internship this fall, and will walk across the stage as a graduate from SIU. Always be an alumni.
Him and I, and his family, have an unbelievable relationship with his mom and his sister that go way back to 2016, whenever I was recruiting him out of Florida. At the end of the day, that's what you ask 'em, when you recruit 'em. Come here and a be a great student-athlete, and get your degree. Qua Brown is fulfilling that, and then you gotta ask what's best for you.
We have a lot of seniors on our team, 20 of 'em. They all have decisions to make. You got guys all around the country makin' decisions, and as far as playing professional football, you share your experiences. You share the information that you know. We have scouts talk to 'em, 'Where are you at?,' as to what's the best decision you gotta make. Should you come out as a junior? Should you come back and play as a senior? And, ultimately, it's up to you as an individual to make those types of decisions. That's where we're at, as far as speaking about, across the country, trying to play this fall. I don't think that's what he's trying to do, but you would have to talk to him about that. I don't think some of these kids, schools have started. Qua is going to be here to graduate this fall, so, he'll be on our campus and get his degree, and then will go somewhere else this spring.
With their season being taken away, even temporarily, where do you think your kids are, in their head-space? Are you doing anything proactively to make sure they're OK?
Well, yeah, without a doubt, we're doing things to make sure that they're OK. That's what we're here for. Before you're a football coach worrying about Xs and Os, if you go back and listen to any interview or any team meeting we've ever had, that has been in the forefront.
We're in the middle of a world pandemic. I think people forget that. One that's every hundred years. Nobody's got a playbook for it, and I think that what gets lost in all of this, we want to play or we don't want to play, there's a lot of unknowns for these kids. And the longer that you go in all of this unknown, it creates a lot of anxiety, and a lot of, sometimes, depression. We're able to give them 12-month calendars, what to expect, when are your days off, here is when you get to go home for a break. This is across the country. Bring everybody back, and it's, like, you gotta stay in this bubble. You can't even go see your family. If you go see your family two hours away, maybe they're going through some problems, but then you have to re-quarantine when you get back. You just don't know.
Football is different from any other sport, so, really, we're looking after 130 people with players, coaches, trainers and equipment managers, and everybody is going through something different, so, the mental health part of it is what we have to be here to care of, first and foremost. I feel like we're in a pretty good space moving forward.
There for a couple of weeks, with all the unknowns... we started practice, and then there's talk of if we're playing or not playing, and we're going out there practicing. We've been through a lot as a team, but I believe that we've grown. We've got great people here, that are here outside of the football coaching staff, that are available for our players to talk to, and we've addressed those things.
I made the decision. We could have kept them here and kept practicing last week. Last Sunday I let our players go home if they wanted to go home. I thought that was important, and most of them took us up in just being able to go your family. At one point, if you only live an hour-and-a-half away from here, have you not been able to do it? You've got a couple days off, think back whenever you were 19, or maybe you're a freshman sittin' in the dorms and you had to quarantine for the first 14 days you were here, and you want to go see your family but can't. Those walls start shrinkin' in on ya over at the dorm, so, we were able to let 'em go home. They've come back now. We've got school starting. The players that went home, they've gotta start their isolation period and get re-tested on Friday, and then the guys that stayed here, which, there's about 30 of 'em, we're in workouts and things like that for this week.
I think we'll find out more throughout this week on what the NCAA is gonna allow the fall to look like for teams that aren't playin', and we'll put together a great schedule moving forward.
I'll bet there are a lot of coaches around the country that are looking forward to doing something in the fall that they've never been able to do. And if you can't, as coaches, take care of your mental health, as well, then you gotta start thinking about that and maybe you're too involved in the day-to-day for football. There has to be life outside of football, as well. I think we're all gettin' hit with that.
I know I went out and bought a new Kubota tractor from Pappy's Outdoors, and I've been bushhoggin' everything that I can find, making trails. I'm a big deer hunter, but I've found myself talking about deer huntin' a lot more than I ever do, and I'm looking forward to sitting in a deer stand more than I ever have in the fall. So, just lookin' forward to some things that you're never able to do, and growin' our team, and our players are doing the same thing. I've talked to them about that. We can't sit there and be doom and gloom. I'm not buyin' in on the doom and gloom stuff.
Some guys are probably angry about how the season was called off. Some may be relieved. How have you managed those conversations?
Just, honestly. Our parents have been unbelievable. We try to communicate with them. I've held Zoom calls with all of 'em. Will continue to do that. We've addressed guys who've had concerns with the virus, the opt-out, and those types of things, so, really, you're just clear, open and honest with what you know and what you tell 'em. Like I continue to say, this isn't any coach's decision. I would say 99% of the people who would say 'Do you want to play?' We all want to play. What coach out there doesn't want to play football, or coach football, or any of those things? Now, it's somebody else's decision to tell us if we can safely do it or not, and then it's pretty easy. They told us we're not playin'.
You get that news, and whether you like it or not, you gotta get goin'. You gotta put together a plan for moving forward, positively, so I try to share that as well. It might not be the news you get, and I've said this over and over again, if our players are quickly learning, in life, a lot of things don't go like you hope or you want, and often plan out. Plans just don't go that way. If you're not able to adjust and adapt, and have a great attitude doing that, and have great perspective, and you need to pull back and have that perspective, it's hard to operate in life. I think we're all learnin' that right now.
I think perspective is a great word. I think we all have to have a great perspective going through this time, and I think we'll all look back at four or five years and see all the learning experiences, and the way that this coronavirus shaped our lives, and put people in our lives. Those are the conversations that we've had.
You guys were able to go through the draft process this year with Jeremy Chinn, obviously. What makes it difficult for guys who do want to play at the next level right now?
Everybody is in that same situation. Like I said, you're going to have to decide. We would probably be having a different conversation with Jeremy Chinn this time than we are somebody else. I use myself as an example. I signed as an undrafted rookie free agent the day of the draft my senior year. If I had not played my senior year I would have been going to Du Quoin High School as a teacher and a coach the next year. I would have never gotten an opportunity without games my senior year. Some players are going to be in that, so it doesn't matter if you play in March, April, May, or when the draft is. It doesn't matter when the draft is. It didn't matter when the draft was to me because I wasn't a draftable player.
In the last 20 years we've had five players drafted, so, 99% of them are going to be undrafted free agents. That's the reality of it. You hope you get invited to training camp, and next year's training camp for the NFL is going to be in August. That's what you're trying to do. You're trying to get an opportunity. Now, some people, if you're a first, second or third-round draft pick, which Jeremy was, and some people in our league this year are, those conversations would be the same.
It's like when Jeremy came to me, and he had the foot injury last year, and he would tell you the same thing. I told him 'If you're not healthy enough to play, I'm not putting him out there on the field.' Not for our benefit, but what's best for the player, so, it's hard to put out there a broad statement. Individually, you gotta decide 'What's best for me? Where am I at?' As far as the NFL goes, where am I at? If I don't play a game, and just opt out, some people are going to hurt themselves. Some people will never play another game of football. Some people have to have those games to gain an opportunity. Some people have positioned themselves in their three-year body of work, that they might not play and things will work out. It's trusting the people in your life, listening to the scouts and the GMs, and making a great decision for you, personally.
NFL scouts typically come on campus this time of year. How will you handle that process now?
Right now most NFL teams aren't going to college campuses. I don't know how it is on other people's campuses. We'll do a lot of things like our meetings. There will be a lot of Zoom meetings, times for scouts to meet with players over Zoom. They're just gaining information. They did the Junior Day here, and that's a lot of the ways they're getting to their schools, Zoom calls, and then, possibly, we'll just see how the virus goes and how the schools are, but right now, we don't let anybody outside contact come into the building.
With Qua Brown entering the transfer portal, how big of a blow is that to the defense?
Qua's a great player for our team, but, like I told our team, that's our job as coaches. We had to play last year without Jeremy. We had to play a lot of games without Jeremy, without D.J. Davis. You play a lot of games with injuries to players. It's just our job as a coaching staff to develop your team, and to go out there and play, and we feel really good about the room that we have. Obviously, I've addressed this, we've talked about Qua, love Qua, but as a program we're always going to be moving on, and that's what every program in the country does. It gives somebody else an opportunity.
We recruited safeties. There's younger guys on our team that have sto step up and play at a young age, like some of those other guys did. Like Qua and Jeremy did. There are some freshmen and sophomores, and we signed Clayton Bush and Aaron Maddox, who's been a starter in the Pac-12. Clayton Bush played as a true freshman at Western Kentucky, so, we feel pretty good about our depth, and we'll continue to develop our team, the roster, and put the best guys out there.
From your last game to your next game, it could be a 16-month gap. How do you ramp up your club with that much of a gap?
Just what you do. If you never get injured, you just have to get ready. What can we do this fall? We can lift weights. We can train. We can get stronger. We can get better.
I know, if it was me, and I was a young player, I mean, this is a positive thing. You get extra time to be at your best, so, these kids are resilient, and they get more time to be a better version of themselves. Not just on the football field, but in every aspect. Life after football, making connections, and then training, and that's our job. We'll figure out what we get an opportunity to do.
The past two weeks, as quarterbacks and receivers, we haven't had full practices. We haven't put on helmets and pads, but we've still been able to still go out there, and we've gotten better. Kare's gotten better. Our quarterbacks have gotten better. Some of the attention-to-detail things that we need to get better at, so, as a coach, I'm looking forward to this fall. Slowing down, teaching, coaching, and that's what we'll do. And then in the fall, when they tell us it's training camp time, we'll do that, so I'm not really worried about the 16 months off, or whatever it will be.
How will you be preparing for competition in the spring?
Well, right now we're kind of all in a holding pattern, as far as finding out, hopefully in the next week of what the rules are. Usually you're out of season, you get eight hours a week for strength and conditioning, and you can have meetings in those eight hours, up to two hours of those can be meetings, and then in-season you get 20 hours a week. The powers that be are kind of working through what that looks like. It could be a blended model of that, where we go to 12 hours, so, we'll be lifting and we'll be running. We'll be doing anything we can safely do, and if we get the time on the field for walk-throughs and meeting times, we'll take advantage of that, as well.
When you have teams that are playing this fall, and you're not, do you feel like you deserve the same amount of hours to practice?
We're gonna get an opportunity to develop our guys. We're not playin', so I'm just excited about the opportunities that we get with that schedule that we're not playin'. Again, we can't control any of that. We're not playin' games and we're going to put together the best schedule that we can for the fall, and I think we'll grow and get better and be better in the spring than we were. I can't worry about what other teams get to do or not get to do.
There's probably positives and negatives from both. We'll have a healthier team. They might have injuries there that guys can't play in the spring and we won't. Again, you gotta see the positives in it. I haven't spent much time thinking about or worrying about the couple of teams that are going to play a few games in the FCS.
Did you say you think you're going to get some clarity to what you'll be allowed to do in the next couple weeks?
We better. Right now we know what we can do this week and we got a great plan. We're liftin' and we're working out, and we're going to go out on the field with our guys and get better. If you asked all the coaches on yesterday's session with our guys that are working out, it was great. We're lookin' forward to it. I know I am, but as I said, there's a lot of things you can get better at.
When you think about it, as a coach in college football, you don't ever really get a time to just slow down in a practice. You get 15 days in the fall and in the spring, and then you get whenever the Day One of training camp is until the last season, you can't even have a football on the field with your players. For all these other sports, they can do individual development. Basketball players get to take a basketball out with a coach. We don't, and so, if we get that opportunity this fall, similar to what the NFL does in their Phase 1 and Phase 2 of OTAs, you can get a lot better. I know that's where I grew as a player. You just go out there in small groups and talk through route concepts, and depth and timing. We will find that out.
When do you think you'll receive the spring schedule from the Valley?
Hopefully sooner than later. I know they're working through that as well, so, we kind of have a round-about with things being tossed around. Hopefully, as I've told our team, in the next two weeks we have some clarity and we can put together a great extended calendar, and start working towards that.
As far as the health of your athletes, what is the biggest challenge in monitoring them now that they're going to class?
No matter if we're in season or out of season, it's a sacrifice to do what's right for everybody. Same thing as I said at the last teleconference. You gotta be dilligent. We know and understand the procedures and the standards on campus, wearing your mask and social distancing, and then getting an opportunity to get into our bubble and work out. We'll test again this Friday, and we do symptom checks every morning. Every single person was checked in this morning at 7:30, temperature taken, symptoms taken. Everybody that has remained in the bubble has been tested.
We gotta just keep trusting the process that's been put in place and continue to monitor that, and continue to err on the side of caution and safety.
Have all the other fifth-year seniors pledged to go through to the spring season? Has anybody else asked to enter the transfer portal (Note: players don't need schools' permission to enter the portal)?
No one else. I'm meeting with every single person now, and right now, everybody is on board for pursuing a spring season.