SIU Football | With spring over, Salukis begin recovery for fall season

CARBONDALE — With all the stops and starts, and SIU's first playoff run in 12 years, wide receiver Landon Lenoir's 2020-21 season went from last August until May.
As much as the senior wanted to keep playing, Lenoir quickly turned the page to the shortest turnaround between seasons in Saluki football history after Sunday's 31-26 loss at No. 2 South Dakota State. After playing 10 games in the first spring football season ever, the Salukis have less than four months to get ready for their 2021 fall opener at Southeast Missouri State.
"My legs are heavy and they're kind of tired, as I'm sure are other people. It's definitely a grind," Lenoir said Sunday, after snaring six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. "It's a newbie. It's definitely something we weren't used to. I look at it as a great thing. I love playing football, and to have that quick a turnaround and get ready to play again, I can't wait for the fall, but I definitely need to rest up, and the rest of the team does, too."
SIU coach Nick Hill took the Salukis to the 2007 national semifinals when he was the starting quarterback here, and planned on the spring season ending in Frisco, Texas, in the national title game. Changing gears for the fall, Hill said training camp would look a bit different than normal, and the team's summer strength and conditioning program may look different, too.
"We've kept track of reps throughout the season and who's taking what reps. Are you a young guy that didn't play much? Then your summer will probably be a lot like it normally would," Hill said. "We have a ton of fifth-year seniors that are coming back. We'll probably have the most sixth-year seniors out of probably — I don't know who would have more. We're going to have 12 or 13 sixth-year seniors coming back to play next year. Those guys need to take a break."
Reinforcements are on the way for the fall, as SIU could add between 20-30 players to its current spring roster. The Salukis signed two quarterbacks that were not eligible for the spring, redshirt freshman Stone Norton from FIU and incoming freshman Jakob Foss from Grissom High School in Alabama. SIU may be the only team in the country with two quarterbacks named Stone, with Norton and starter Stone Labanowitz. The Salukis also added FBS transfers at defensive back, defensive line, running back and wide receiver.
Labanowitz was anxious to get back at it after SIU closed the spring 6-4.
"We need everyone's respect. We're not going anywhere. We're here to stay," he said. "I think we're a big fish, and we got a lot more comin'. I feel like we clicked this playoff run, and it's just confidence we're gonna keep with us."
• Fall season tickets now on sale: Season tickets for the upcoming fall season are on sale starting at $60 apiece. Current season-ticket holders will receive renewal notices later this month. A three-month payment plan will be available. Fans can sign up for new season tickets by calling 877-SALUKIS.
The fall schedule opens with the annual War For The Wheel at SEMO on Sept. 2, and is followed by Big 12 opponent Kansas State on Sept. 11. The Salukis' home opener is Dayton (Sept. 18). Family Weekend features Illinois State on Sept. 25 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener, and Homecoming welcomes North Dakota on Oct. 16. The rest of SIU's home schedule includes Missouri State (Nov. 6) and Youngstown State (Nov. 20).
• Lyles, Corum intend to transfer: Quarterback Karé Lyles, who started the season as the starter before getting hurt in the spring opener at North Dakota, announced on Twitter he intends to transfer for his final season. Lyles completed 30 of 49 passes for 261 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in three games in 2020-21. He threw for 1,830 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 picks in 13 games with the Salukis.
Sophomore safety Tanner Corum also announced intentions to transfer on Twitter earlier this week. Corum played in 20 games for SIU, with three tackles.
