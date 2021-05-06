SIU Football | With spring over, Salukis begin recovery for fall season

CARBONDALE — With all the stops and starts, and SIU's first playoff run in 12 years, wide receiver Landon Lenoir's 2020-21 season went from last August until May.

As much as the senior wanted to keep playing, Lenoir quickly turned the page to the shortest turnaround between seasons in Saluki football history after Sunday's 31-26 loss at No. 2 South Dakota State. After playing 10 games in the first spring football season ever, the Salukis have less than four months to get ready for their 2021 fall opener at Southeast Missouri State.

"My legs are heavy and they're kind of tired, as I'm sure are other people. It's definitely a grind," Lenoir said Sunday, after snaring six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. "It's a newbie. It's definitely something we weren't used to. I look at it as a great thing. I love playing football, and to have that quick a turnaround and get ready to play again, I can't wait for the fall, but I definitely need to rest up, and the rest of the team does, too."

SIU coach Nick Hill took the Salukis to the 2007 national semifinals when he was the starting quarterback here, and planned on the spring season ending in Frisco, Texas, in the national title game. Changing gears for the fall, Hill said training camp would look a bit different than normal, and the team's summer strength and conditioning program may look different, too.