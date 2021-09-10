SIU Foundation's Kupec expected to be named interim athletic director

CARBONDALE — Matt Kupec, a former quarterback at the University of North Carolina who joined SIU as the chief executive officer of the SIU Foundation last September, will be the Salukis' interim athletic director, according to multiple sources.

The sources, who are close to SIU, were not authorized to speak about the appointment publicly. Kupec took over for Liz Jarnigan, who, according to sources, was let go after less than two years as the athletic director on Thursday night by SIU Chancellor Austin Lane. Lane, who started as the head of SIU's Carbondale branch in July 2020, was formerly the president of Texas Southern University.

Lane released a statement Friday but did not name Kupec as the new interim athletic director.

"Please join me in thanking Liz Jarnigan for her three years of service to SIU, the last two of which were as our athletic director," he said. "We appreciate Liz's work on Title IX and the competitive and academic successes of the students and programs under her watch. The university will launch a national search in the coming weeks to name a new athletic director for our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff. In the meantime, SIU will announce temporary leadership for the division in the near future. We wish Liz well in her future endeavors and are grateful for her dedication to Saluki Athletics."