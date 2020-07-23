SIU Golf | Saluki scrambles will look markedly different next month

Fetcho was overwhelmed by the response from the community and alumni. The pandemic that prematurely ended the NCAA golf season in March is now threatening fall sports.

"People love to support our program, and I'm very blessed," Fetcho said. "It says the community really cares about our golf program and they want to help out and help our student-athletes. From that standpoint, I'm not overly concerned about the numbers. Are there things that we're going to miss out on? Sure, but they're still going to be there to support us and anything will help our program out."

Normally, the SIU men's golf team holds an in-person event at Pinch Penny Pub or Tres Hombres in Carbondale the night before its big golf fundraiser. Fans could eat a nice dinner, meet the players and coaches, and bid on highly-sought after items. The weekend helps the Salukis travel to places like Hawaii and Arizona and use high-end equipment. They reached the NCAA regionals in 2019, earning a postseason bid for the second time in the last four years, and were expected to compete for the Missouri Valley Conference championship again before the season was cut short.

The women's golf team is also riding high after capturing the 2019 MVC Tournament and qualifying for the NCAA regionals for the first time in 12 years. The Salukis were eager to try to defend their title when the season was cut short.