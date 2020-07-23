SIU Golf | Saluki scrambles will look markedly different next month

CARBONDALE — Players will have to register in advance, the giveaways will be prepackaged in plastic, and the traditional buffet lunch will be replaced by a brown bag, but next month's Saluki men's and women's golf scrambles will still have the most important piece.
The golf, in fact, may be the only thing that looks the same.
"Anywhere there's usually a large gathering, we've had to take that out of the equation," said Jimmy Karayiannis, SIU's senior associate athletic director in charge of external operations. "The registration table where everybody signs up, or buys extra mulligans, all those things? That's gone. You have to register in advance online. All the T-shirts and pullovers will be prepackaged, and have to be handled with people with gloves on and masks on. The only thing that will be the same will, in essence, be the golf, which is really why they're there. Coaches, alumni and administrators raising money for their programs."
The SIU men's golf scramble is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8, at Crab Orchard Golf Club in Carterville. Even during the coronavirus, the field of six-man teams sold out, but sponsorship opportunities are available, Saluki coach Justin Fetcho said. Fans that can't make it because the field filled up and still want to contribute can bid on some items through an online auction the club plans later this fall, or donate items for the auction.
Fetcho was overwhelmed by the response from the community and alumni. The pandemic that prematurely ended the NCAA golf season in March is now threatening fall sports.
"People love to support our program, and I'm very blessed," Fetcho said. "It says the community really cares about our golf program and they want to help out and help our student-athletes. From that standpoint, I'm not overly concerned about the numbers. Are there things that we're going to miss out on? Sure, but they're still going to be there to support us and anything will help our program out."
Normally, the SIU men's golf team holds an in-person event at Pinch Penny Pub or Tres Hombres in Carbondale the night before its big golf fundraiser. Fans could eat a nice dinner, meet the players and coaches, and bid on highly-sought after items. The weekend helps the Salukis travel to places like Hawaii and Arizona and use high-end equipment. They reached the NCAA regionals in 2019, earning a postseason bid for the second time in the last four years, and were expected to compete for the Missouri Valley Conference championship again before the season was cut short.
The women's golf team is also riding high after capturing the 2019 MVC Tournament and qualifying for the NCAA regionals for the first time in 12 years. The Salukis were eager to try to defend their title when the season was cut short.
The women's golf scramble will take place the day after the men's, Aug. 8, about 20 miles away at Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course in Carbondale. The cost is $100 per person and includes green fees, cart, lunch and refreshments. The event will be a bit smaller than the men's because players are being given the option to have their own cart for safety reasons. The women's team also plans an online auction later this fall, coach Danielle Kaufman said, to try to raise money during these trying times.
"This is a huge event for us," Kaufman said. "It's kind of a dealbreaker if you can't have it. We're not a revenue sport, so we have to do whatever it takes to make some money. Last year we raised about $40,000. I'm not going to put a number on this event because I want it to be safe, and try to help out with our budget."
The coronavirus axed several fundraising events SIU had planned for the spring and summer. Instead of the annual fish fry and auction, the baseball team had planned a dinner and auction-type evening but had to scrap it. Bad weather knocked out the baseball team's annual alumni golf scramble during the season. The football team and men's basketball team had hoped to bring back golf scrambles this summer, Karayiannis said, but couldn't pull them together.
Next month's golf scrambles will give fans the chance to get out and play with some other alums, No. 1, but also help out some local talent. Fetcho was a standout golfer at Eldorado High School and the University of Illinois. Kaufman starred at Nashville High School and was an All-American at Rend Lake College before playing for Diane Daugherty here from 2007-08. She became the first women's golf coach in Saluki history to win the MVC Coach of the Year Award in her first year last year.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
