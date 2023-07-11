Five individuals and the 1983 national championship football team are this year’s inductees to the Saluki Hall of Fame, SIU announced on Tuesday morning.

Bryan Boemer (football), John Marks (track and field), Dyana Pierre (women’s basketball), Taylor Pippen (volleyball) and Dewey Robinson (baseball) will join just the second team in school history as Hall of Famers.

Boemer won the Rimington Award as a senior in 2011 for being the best center in FCS. Three different organizations, including The Associated Press, tabbed him as a first team All-American following that season. A two-time All-Missouri Valley Football Conference first team pick, he was one of seven linemen named to SIU’s All-Century team.

Marks (1976-79) was one of the most decorated throwers in school history. He was a two-time All-American in the indoor shot put, earning fifth place in the 1978 NCAA meet and second place in 1979. He was also a two-time MVC champion in the outdoor shot put.

Pierre (2012-16) helped coach Cindy Stein rebuild the flagging women’s basketball program, finishing as just the sixth player in MVC history with 1,000 points (1,425) and 1,000 rebounds (1,218). A three-time All-MVC pick, Pierre was only the third player in league history to lead it in rebounding for four straight years. She also blocked a school-record 162 shots.

Pippen (2012-15) is the only three-time first team All-MVC selection in program history. She was named an All-American in 2015, becoming only the second player in school history to earn that award. Pippen led the 2015 team to a 23-10 record and the only NCAA Tournament berth in program history.

Robinson is the only pitcher in Saluki history with 20 wins and 10 saves, a mark that has stood since he graduated in 1977. He lost just six games, helping the team finish third at the College World Series in 1974 and 77. Robinson played three years for the Chicago White Sox and currently serves as the Pittsburgh Pirates’ special advisor of pitching development, coaching and player development.

The 1983 football team went 13-1 and won its three playoff games by a combined score of 89-21, including a 43-7 rout of Western Carolina in the championship game. The only other team to earn induction into the Hall of Fame was the 1967 men’s basketball team that won the NIT in Madison Square Garden.

The class will be inducted on Oct. 20 in a formal ceremony and then make public appearances on Oct. 21 before and during the homecoming football game at Saluki Stadium, when SIU plays defending FCS champion South Dakota State at 2 p.m.