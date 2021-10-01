SIU Hall of Fame | Falker finally makes way to enshrinement

CARBONDALE — The announcement of Randal Falker in SIU's 2021 Hall of Fame class was as much recognition as resolution.

The 6-foot-7 forward was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2006 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, the 2007 league Defensive Player of the Year, the Salukis' all-time blocks leader, and the sixth-leading rebounder in school history. His 1,315 career points currently rank 23rd in school history, and he was a part of 96 victories in 137 games, the fifth-most in Saluki history. When he was first eligible for the hall of fame in 2013, he was playing in Europe. He played on three NCAA Tournament teams, one NIT, and won a championship in France with Cholet Basket.

Falker, 36, said finally making the SIU Hall of Fame is great, but was expected at some point.

"I don't know. I think my head is overinflated. From my perspective, it's all normal," Falker said. "It's not extraordinary, because I did so much, you know? It's an honor, don't get me wrong, but some of my honors are how am I to other people? How can I relate to people? That's a bigger honor to me. Good deeds and stuff like that. Going into the Hall of Fame is cool, but I don't look at trophies, I don't look at championships. I don't look at anything like that as anything too prestigious. I look at it as kinda the norm, because I'm kind of accustomed to it. So maybe I'm accustomed to greatness."

A two-time first team All-MVC pick, Falker and the Salukis were accustomed to greatness. They went 27-8 his redshirt freshman year and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight year, a new school record. In 2005-06, SIU entered the MVC Tournament with a 19-10 record and a 7-5 mark outside the league. Some thought the Salukis might miss out on an at-large bid to the NCAAs if they didn't at least go deep in the league tournament. SIU did one better, knocking off Evansville in the semifinals and a 20-win Bradley squad that featured Marcus Sommerville and Patrick O'Bryant in the finals, 59-46.

"I think we had a tough non-conference schedule. We didn't win the games that we should have," Falker said. "I don't think they ever pressured us saying 'If you don't win the tournament you're not getting in.' I think we just clicked at the right time. We made our run at the right time. We played the game that we were used to kinda playing at the right time. I don't think it was anything exceptional, I just think it was the next day."

Falker delivered 17 points and 16 rebounds at what was known as the Scottrade Center back then. Sommerville made 3 of 11 from the field and finished with 11 points and seven boards. O'Bryant, a 7-foot, 260-pound center that went ninth overall in the NBA draft that year, had 16 and four. Falker won after the game, too, chatting up a young lady who worked for the Scottrade Center on the elevator on his way to the postgame interview room. They got married earlier this year.

SIU ended a 22-11 season against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, but came back with a vengeance the following season.

The 2007 club went 12-3 outside the Valley, won the league regular-season championship, and advanced to the Sweet 16. The Salukis took Kansas to the wire in the Sweet 16, losing by three to a club that had five future NBA players on it. SIU won a school-record 29 games (29-7) and finished the season 11th in the coaches poll, the highest ranking in school history. Falker was the MVC Defensive Player of the Year, guard Jamaal Tatum was the MVC Player of the Year, and fellow Hall of Famer Chris Lowery was the Coach of the Year.

Falker averaged 12.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and shot nearly 60% from the field (59.6). He blocked 75 shots in 36 games.

"He was a really physical guy. Great feet, great athleticism, a quick second-jump. Just a winner," said current SIU coach Bryan Mullins, who was the starting point guard here from 2005-09. "The things he did for us on both sides of the ball, if you think about it, he dominated at the defensive end his junior and senior year. Every time you gave it to him you figured it was a basket, with his jump-hook. It was impressive. He transformed himself into a Hall of Famer."

Today, Falker owns his own excavation business in St. Louis and lives right down the street from his parents. He gets to work with his brother and helps raise his 12-year-old daughter. Eighteen years after signing with SIU, after Bradley, Butler, Creighton and Saint Louis showed interest, Falker tells tales of his relentless pursuit of greatness. Almost an afterthought in a recruiting class that featured Tatum and 6-10 forward Jamaal Foster, the 6-7 Falker can talk about the better pro career after 12 years in Europe.

"I had to develop every aspect of my game into one of the counters. If you do this, then I'm going to kill you this way," Falker said. "You counter this, I'm going to take you out this way. I'm going to kill you this way. I'm going to limit you this way. I think the redshirt year put things in perspective that I wasn't going to be the top of the totem pole, so I had to keep working, and keep working. I don't think anything clicked, it was just constant effort."

