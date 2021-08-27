SIU Hall of Fame | Jones knows the game that got away

CARBONDALE — Twenty-two years later, Damon Jones still remembers the game that got away.
In just his third year in the NFL, Jones, a former tight end that caught 99 passes for 1,542 yards in three years at SIU, reached the AFC championship game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags led the Tennessee Titans 14-10 at the half, on the road, but got outscored 23-0 in the second half and fell 33-14. Jones, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound tight end that was taken by the Jags in the fifth round of the 1997 draft, caught one pass for seven yards.
The Titans lost to the St. Louis Rams in the Super Bowl that Jones' team felt they should have been in.
"We felt like we had a Super Bowl team. Doggone it, we kept flexing with the Tennessee Titans, and we just could not answer that bell," Jones said. "We had 'em where we needed to, but we just could not close it out. It was a tough season. When we get together as old teammates, we talk about it. We shouldn't have lost that game, and it's crazy when I think about that game."
Titans quarterback Steve McNair rushed for two touchdowns, Derrick Mason returned a kickoff 80 yards for another score, and Tennessee's defense sacked Jags quarterback Mark Brunell in the end zone for a costly safety. Brunell, Jacksonville's all-time leading passer with more than 25,000 yards, threw for 226 and a touchdown. Running back Fred Taylor, the franchise's all-time leading rusher, had 110 yards on the ground and caught two passes for 16 yards. Wide receiver Jimmy Smith, the Jags' all-time leading receiver, caught five passes for 92 yards.
It was the highlight for Jones' five-year NFL career (1997-2001), all with the Jags. The Evanston native played in 50 games in the NFL, catching 41 passes for 550 yards and 11 touchdowns. An expansion team in 1995, the Jags went 11-5 in 1997 with Jones, 11-5 in 1998, and 14-2 in 1999. They had back-to-back losing seasons in his last two years, going 7-9 in 2000 and 6-10 in 2001.
Jones, a part of the Salukis' 2021 Hall of Fame class, enjoyed all the wins. His SIU squads won a combined 11 games in three years (1994-96), including just one in 1994, a 10-7 road win at 16th-ranked Western Kentucky. A transfer from Michigan, Jones had 101 receiving yards in that game, the first of three 100-yard games as a Saluki. It's one game that he didn't reach the century mark that sticks out when he looks back on his career.
"I remember a game at Northern Iowa, up in their dome, and Terry Allen was the coach," Jones said. "He pretty much triple-teamed me the entire game. He put a defensive end wide, and a SAM linebacker head-up on me, with the safety help over the top. It made for a difficult day. I think I was able to get one catch on that day. He came to me after the game and said 'I couldn't let you beat me today.' It was a close game, we ended up losing, I think it was 13-0."
Jones left school with 99 receptions and 1,542 yards, the fifth-most and third-most in Saluki history at the time. Today, his 99 catches rank 16th in school history, and his 1,542 yards are eighth, both eclipsed by another tight end that is being inducted into the Hall of Fame, MyCole Pruitt (2011-14). Jones and Pruitt will join Randal Falker (basketball), Cartaesha Macklin (basketball), DeAnna Price (track and field), former throws coach John Smith and Meg Viggars (volleyball) in SIU's 2021 class. They will be inducted at a special ceremony Friday, Oct. 15, and made public appearances during Homecoming festivities Oct. 16.
Jones last played for SIU in 1996 and in the NFL in 2001, but never lost hope of receiving the call he got earlier this year.
"I kind of just left it in God's hands. I wanted to," Jones said. "It would have been a great accomplishment to be recognized, so I wanted to, but I'd left it with God, and if I got in I was going to be thrilled. MyCole Pruitt breaking my record and us going in, I thought, would just be fitting, so I just thought it was a good thing and I'm happy about it. I guess it just makes it even better."
A three-time All-Gateway Conference pick, Jones was named to the first team in 1995 and 1996. He was SIU's leading receiver, in terms of yardage, in 1994 (514 yards) and 1995 (597). His 431 yards in 1996 were second behind wide receiver Reggie Fowler (1994-97).
"When I think about SIU, I think about Dave Smith, the tight end who played on the other side. He also helped take some of that coverage away from me, and Reggie Fowler, my Z receiver, who had a stellar career at Southern catching the football," Jones said.
A combined 11-22 during Jones' tenure, the Salukis didn't have another winning season until 2003, but they were significantly better his junior year than his one-win sophomore year.
"We didn't have the success I wanted, as far as winning games, but I think I helped change the culture," he said. "We practiced harder, we worked harder, and it meant more to the guys there to give a better effort than what they had been doing."
