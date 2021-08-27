SIU Hall of Fame | Jones knows the game that got away

It was the highlight for Jones' five-year NFL career (1997-2001), all with the Jags. The Evanston native played in 50 games in the NFL, catching 41 passes for 550 yards and 11 touchdowns. An expansion team in 1995, the Jags went 11-5 in 1997 with Jones, 11-5 in 1998, and 14-2 in 1999. They had back-to-back losing seasons in his last two years, going 7-9 in 2000 and 6-10 in 2001.

Jones, a part of the Salukis' 2021 Hall of Fame class, enjoyed all the wins. His SIU squads won a combined 11 games in three years (1994-96), including just one in 1994, a 10-7 road win at 16th-ranked Western Kentucky. A transfer from Michigan, Jones had 101 receiving yards in that game, the first of three 100-yard games as a Saluki. It's one game that he didn't reach the century mark that sticks out when he looks back on his career.

"I remember a game at Northern Iowa, up in their dome, and Terry Allen was the coach," Jones said. "He pretty much triple-teamed me the entire game. He put a defensive end wide, and a SAM linebacker head-up on me, with the safety help over the top. It made for a difficult day. I think I was able to get one catch on that day. He came to me after the game and said 'I couldn't let you beat me today.' It was a close game, we ended up losing, I think it was 13-0."