SIU Hall of Fame | Macklin 1 of Salukis' greatest redemption stories

CARBONDALE — Every time Cartaesha Macklin had a reason to quit playing basketball at SIU, she tried to remember why she was there in the first place.
The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 29.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game as a senior at Lafayette High School in Florida, taking the Class 2A Hornets to the state semifinals. A first team all-state pick all four years, she helped Lafayette reach the state tournament three out of four years and broke the school's scoring record with 2,556 points. An outfielder on the softball team, she had a scholarship offer from Tallahassee Community College to play that sport on the table when she became the only Parade All-American to ever sign with the Salukis.
Macklin loved assistant coach Bett Shelby, who recruited her, loved head coach Missy Tiber's open-floor style, and loved Carbondale. It reminded her a little bit of her community of just over 1,200 in Mayo, Florida, a city in the northern part of the state between Tallahassee and Gainesville.
"I went to Harbaugh's (Cafe), and the older people were really engaging, very interactive, and it just felt very homish to me, and I was from a small town so having communication with the local people was really important to me," Macklin said. "When I came to SIU I felt that same kind of feeling, comradery with the team and the family. I was a go 110%."
Growing up, Macklin lived with her grandparents until she was about 6 or 7 years old, then moved in with her mom and stepdad. Things were "rocky," she said, and they eventually lost their house, forcing her to live with different family members until finding some stability right before high school.
She struggled to adjust to the bigger atmosphere in college basketball at first, but started the last 28 games and averaged a career-best 16.5 points per game. She led the Salukis with 108 assists (and 176 turnovers), was second with 40 steals and the second-leading rebounder at 5.9 per game. SIU won only eight games, and after four single-digit-wins seasons, Tiber was let go. Shelby left, too, but Macklin stayed. Today, she is still the Salukis' all-time leading scorer with 1,779 points, second in assists (486), and will be inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 15. Macklin will join Randal Falker (basketball), Damon Jones (football), DeAnna Price (track and field), current San Francisco 49ers tight end MyCole Pruitt, former throws coach John Smith and Meg Viggars (volleyball) in SIU's 2021 class.
The 2012 Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, Macklin was an honorable mention all-league pick her first two years and a first teamer as a senior.
"I was a driver. I was one to make sure that everybody else around me was better, and was determined to find that," Macklin said. "We had a good freshman class, and the team took me in, but I'm not gonna lie. I did not start the first two games. I was not comfortable yet, because I was just so nervous. It was next level. I questioned 'Am I really good enough? How am I going to progress?' It was more a mental progression than a physical one for basketball."
She faced more hurdles than most in her five-year career. Eight wins in her first season and five the next under new coach Cindy Stein. She got pregnant right at the beginning of her junior season and played seven games before taking the rest of the season off with a medical redshirt. Her son, Carson, was born in April of 2014, and like most young parents in college, she considered walking away from all of it.
Stein, a former guard at Illinois who has coached 24 years, gave her the option to come back if she wanted to. In some ways, Stein said, all the challenges of balancing school, basketball and raising her son as a junior in college gave Macklin more structure.
"When she became a mother, she became 100% more disciplined. She had to be," Stein said. "She had to figure out daycare. She had to figure out her studies. Playdates. She had a lot of responsibilities, and she lost a lot of things because her son was more important, and she actually became more disciplined. She knew she had to spend extra time in the gym, so she had to plan everything.
"She did a great job. She's a great mom, and that's what is so great. She grew up. She took responsibility, and accountability, and was going to make it work regardless of how difficult it was going to be."
Macklin returned to the court and started all 30 games in 2014-15. She led the team with 108 assists and was the fourth-leading scorer at 9.8 points per game. With Rishonda Napier, Kylie Giebelhausen and a frontcourt that featured Dyana Pierre and Azia Washington, the Salukis went 17-13, their first winning record in eight years.
Macklin was a first team all-conference pick her senior year, helping SIU to its first 20-win season in nine years and the program's seventh postseason berth in history. The Salukis competed in the Women's Basketball Invitational, falling 99-97 in overtime at Western Illinois to close a 20-13 campaign despite Macklin's 28 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. She left SIU as the first Saluki to ever score at least 1,500 points, grab 500 or more rebounds and hand out 400 or more assists. Today she is 20th in MVC history in scoring and 15th in assists.
"I played basketball, but I rushed a lot, and after Carson, on a mental level, it kind of drew me into what was important off the court, and what became really important on the court," she said. "The discipline I had in my day-to-day life, it transitioned to basketball."
Today, Macklin is a business analyst for the Centene Corporation in O'Fallon, making sure medical insurance claims from doctors and hospitals are priced correctly. Carson is now 7 years old and likes to talk trash when the two play basketball - full-court so they both can stay in shape. Former Saluki basketball player Dawson Verhines, Carson's dad, is the boys basketball coach at Woodlawn High School and was sworn in as a deputy sheriff with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office last year.
Macklin still gets letters and calls from the fans she used to visit in the Banterra Center stands, to thank them for coming when she played.
"I was definitely playing for more than myself," she said. "My ultimate goal was to play at the highest level. My dream was to play in the WNBA but at least professionally, so I shot for the moon. Then circumstances happened. Though I missed I get to be amongst the stars."
