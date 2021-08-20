SIU Hall of Fame | Macklin 1 of Salukis' greatest redemption stories

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She faced more hurdles than most in her five-year career. Eight wins in her first season and five the next under new coach Cindy Stein. She got pregnant right at the beginning of her junior season and played seven games before taking the rest of the season off with a medical redshirt. Her son, Carson, was born in April of 2014, and like most young parents in college, she considered walking away from all of it.

Stein, a former guard at Illinois who has coached 24 years, gave her the option to come back if she wanted to. In some ways, Stein said, all the challenges of balancing school, basketball and raising her son as a junior in college gave Macklin more structure.

"When she became a mother, she became 100% more disciplined. She had to be," Stein said. "She had to figure out daycare. She had to figure out her studies. Playdates. She had a lot of responsibilities, and she lost a lot of things because her son was more important, and she actually became more disciplined. She knew she had to spend extra time in the gym, so she had to plan everything.

"She did a great job. She's a great mom, and that's what is so great. She grew up. She took responsibility, and accountability, and was going to make it work regardless of how difficult it was going to be."