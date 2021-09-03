SIU Hall of Fame | Multi-talented Viggars helped Salukis make history

"One, there weren't as many setters that were as tall, and could jump as high as she could, which made you question it. 'OK, she's going to be able to compete internationally if we can get her up to speed setting things, just because she is taller and can defend in the front row,'" Ingram said. "So that was really attractive, that she was that tall and that athletic. She could do so many things. She could hit. She could pass. She could block. Just so well-rounded, and she was going to touch the ball on most rallies, and that's amazing to say that, because you can go so many possessions without ever touching it."