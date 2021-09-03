SIU Hall of Fame | Multi-talented Viggars helped Salukis make history

CARBONDALE — Meg Viggars never set foot on campus before arriving from England in 2013, but left a lasting footprint.
One of the most multi-talented players in SIU volleyball history, the Stoke-on-Trent native helped the Salukis to their only at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament as a setter/hitter. Recruited 100% virtually, she was the only player in history to achieve at least 2,000 assists, 1,000 digs, 800 kills and 300 blocks. Viggars will be inducted into the SIU Hall of Fame on Oct. 15, along with Randal Falker (basketball), Damon Jones (football), Cartaesha Macklin (basketball), DeAnna Price (track and field), MyCole Pruitt (football) and John Smith (track and field).
Now a professional setter for St. Raphael in France, Viggars, 27, said she never dedicated herself to just one position growing up in an email to The Southern Illinoisan.
"I grew up around volleyball, so from a very early age I was learning the basic ball-control skills," she said. "In England you don't have as many subs as you do in the American college system, so if you want to play you have to be an all-around player. Before I came to SIU I had played every position, but I was most focused on the setter/opposite position, and that's where I played for the Salukis."
Viggars was coached by her father, Anthony, a former player, and competed for a Newcastle Staffs club team that won the national championship at the under-14, U15 and U18 levels. She represented Great Britain in the 2008 Junior Olympics as a member of the beach volleyball team, and was one of the last cuts of England's 2012 Olympic Team.
Illinois-Chicago volleyball coach Justin Ingram recruited the 6-foot Viggars to SIU in his second season here. Ingram said her height, among other things, made her a possible six-rotation player.
"One, there weren't as many setters that were as tall, and could jump as high as she could, which made you question it. 'OK, she's going to be able to compete internationally if we can get her up to speed setting things, just because she is taller and can defend in the front row,'" Ingram said. "So that was really attractive, that she was that tall and that athletic. She could do so many things. She could hit. She could pass. She could block. Just so well-rounded, and she was going to touch the ball on most rallies, and that's amazing to say that, because you can go so many possessions without ever touching it."
Viggars' 2,081 assists rank 11th in school history. One of only 11 Salukis with 1,000 or more digs, she was third in program history in block assists (356), third in double-doubles (54), fifth in sets played (452), sixth in digs (1,094) and had a record-10 triple-doubles. Rachel Maguire broke that record with 13 during the 2019 season.
Hannah Kaminsky and Viggars helped direct one of the best offenses in school history in 2015. With Andrea Estrada and Abby Barrow on the outside and future pro Taylor Pippen in the middle, SIU went 23-10 in 2015. The Salukis finished second in the Missouri Valley Conference, one win behind Wichita State, and lost in the semifinals of the league tournament to host Missouri State. They were selected as an at-large team to the NCAA Tournament, and were swept at Illinois.
Estrada, Pippen and Viggars were all named first team All-MVC. Viggars was the only player on the team to start all 33 matches.
"We had some amazing players for that team. I think what clicked was that we all bought into our team motto of ‘Make history,'" Viggars said. "Every single team member was pushing each other to be the best we could be and we had an amazing team bond where we were able to talk by motivating each other or giving somebody a kick in the butt if we weren’t sticking to the game plan, for example. And we definitely had amazing coaches that pushed us every day to be ready to perform at our best."
Viggars will be unable to make it to Carbondale in October to personally accept the hall of fame honor, as she has a match with her professional team she can't miss. She called it a big honor, and one she didn't expect because she had so many talented teammates around her. The real honor may be how Viggars gets to play her favorite sport every day and travel the world.
"I'm truly thankful for everyone who was a part of my journey to get here," she said. "The saying 'Choose a job that you love and you will never have to work a day in your life,' is definitely true in my case."
