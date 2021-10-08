SIU Hall of Fame | Price 'as tough as they come' in hammer ring

CARBONDALE — A broken ankle may have been the only thing that stopped DeAnna Price from winning an Olympic medal this past summer.

Price, a two-time NCAA champion at SIU that set the American record in the event at the Olympic Trials, became only the second woman in history to clear 80 meters. She won the IAAF world championship in Qatar in 2019, the first hammer gold medal in a major competition for Team USA since Harold Connolly won the Olympic gold in 1956 and Lance Deal won a silver 40 years later, and was hopeful of earning the first Olympic medal for a female in that event.

"No doubt she wins the gold medal if she's healthy, but that's athletics," former SIU throws coach John Smith said. "That's track and field."

Ankle injury and all, Price competed at the Tokyo Games, and did reach the finals after adjusting her mechanics.

"Things happen in big meets because you're physically prepared," Smith said. "DeAnna is as tough as they come, and with that injury, and me and (coach) J.C. (Lambert) talk almost every day, me and J.C. were like 'It's going to be a miracle if she makes the finals.'"

Price finished eighth at the Olympics, matching her eighth-place finish in Rio in 2016. She hopes to make another run at a gold medal in Paris in three years. First, she has a pretty busy weekend in Carbondale next weekend. Friday night, she'll be inducted, along with Smith, into the SIU Hall of Fame on the concourse of the Banterra Center. The next morning, she'll ride in the Homecoming parade as the grand marshal for the second time and appear at Saluki Stadium with the other six members of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

Price did not respond to an interview request from The Southern Illinoisan.

A five-time All-American from 2011-16, Price became one of the most accomplished throwers at a school with a deep history of throwing success after turning down a softball scholarship offer from Division II Lindenwood (Missouri) University. Smith convinced her to try the hammer, and her throw of 239 feet, 9 inches in 2016 is still the SIU outdoor record. Price became just the fifth Saluki in history to win two national championships when she won the outdoor hammer title in 2016, joining high jumper Darrin Plab (1991 and 1992), Brittany Riley (indoor weight throw in 2007 and 2008), Jeneva McCall (three NCAA titles between 2010-12) and shot putter Raven Saunders, who won the indoor and outdoor titles in 2015.

The Saluki women's track and field team finished 12th in the nation in 2015 and 23rd in 2016. It was their best finish since taking ninth place in 2010.

