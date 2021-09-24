SIU Hall of Fame | Pruitt started as pass-catcher, evolved as blocker

CARBONDALE — MyCole Pruitt started at SIU as a redshirt freshman in 2011 primarily because of his ability to catch passes, but evolved as a blocking tight end later in his career.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Pruitt set every Missouri Valley Football Conference receiving record for tight ends, catching a Saluki-record 221 passes for 2,601 yards and 25 touchdowns from 2011-14. He was drafted by Minnesota in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, and has played for four NFL teams, the Vikings, Bears, Texans and Titans. Pruitt signed with San Francisco earlier this year, but was cut on the final day. He was signed by the Titans, placed on their practice squad, and then promoted to their active roster before their Week 2 game against Seattle.

"You gotta be ready at all times," Pruitt said. "One of the things that I try to do is just keep my mind right. It's probably 20% physical and 80% mental, so, one of the main things is keep your mind right, stay focused on what's important and why you're doing it. And for me, that's for my family."

Pruitt caught three passes for 43 yards in the Titans' 33-30 overtime win over the Seahawks. Tennessee (1-1) hosts Indianapolis (0-2) Sunday at noon.

Because of his receiving numbers, first in SIU history in career catches, second in touchdown catches to Cornell Craig's 37, and the fact he was a three-time All-American, Pruitt was one of the few Salukis who quietly knew he would probably end up in the school's hall of fame at some point. He did not think it would be this year, but, Pruitt will join Randal Falker (basketball), another former Saluki tight end, Damon Jones, Cartaesha Macklin (basketball), DeAnna Price (track and field), John Smith (track and field) and Meg Viggars (volleyball) in SIU's 2021 class next month. He was hopeful he could appear in person when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, who he signed with earlier this year, but after he was cut and signed with Tennessee, he may appear virtually at the Oct. 15 ceremony at the Banterra Center.

"I'm just extremely grateful," Pruitt said. "It's a huge honor going into the hall of fame. There's a lot of greats in there already, and just to have my name added to them, it's just a blessing."

SIU was lucky to have Pruitt in the early 2010s. He visited Missouri State and considered the Bears a long time. Clay Harbor had just made the NFL, but he ultimately signed with the Salukis. He redshirted in 2010, and still considers it one of his best career moves.

"I was able to learn so much, and build up my strength that year, and fine-tune some things," Pruitt said. "I was able to step right in and start contributing from Day 1. Just getting familiar with the system and everything. Some people see redshirting as a bad thing, but I can't lie, it definitely helped me out."

Pruitt started eight games as a redshirt freshman, and led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He led the team in all three categories again as a sophomore, and was named a third team All-American by The Associated Press. Pruitt was a consensus All-American his final two seasons, but the Salukis never made the postseason during his tenure. They went 4-7 in 2011, 6-5 in 2012, 7-5 in 2013 and 6-6 in 2014.

SIU beat No. 7 South Dakota State and fourth-ranked Northern Iowa on the road in 2013, but lost 37-27 to unranked Missouri State. His senior year, the team started 5-1, with its only loss at Purdue, but dropped five of its last seven games. Today, Pruitt remembers guys like quarterbacks Kory Faulkner and Mark Iannotti, running back Malcolm Agnew, tight end Adam Fuehne and linebacker Tyler Williamson.

"It was disappointing not to make the postseason at all during my tenure, but I felt like he had really good teams," Pruitt said. "It was just a game here or there, a game or two there, where everything wasn't clicking. In our league, in the Missouri Valley, everything has to be clicking because there's so many good teams. Mostly what I remember was just the good guys in the locker room."

