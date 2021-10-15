SIU Hall of Fame | Some of Falker's toughness came from early challenges

CARBONDALE — SIU renovated the weight room before the actual arena in 2010, and that may have helped Randal Falker get to where he was Friday night.

Falker, one of the greatest forwards in Saluki Basketball history, took his place among the greats in school history as a member of the 2021 SIU Hall of Fame class. The 6-foot-7 Falker was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2006 Missouri Valley Conference Tournament and the 2007 league Defensive Player of the Year. He was a part of three NCAA Tournament appearances, and is SIU's all-time blocks leader with 195, sixth in rebounding (905) and 23rd in scoring (1,315 points).

"We had the Dawg Pound and the little locker room, and all that kinda stuff," said Falker, reminiscing about the orange and brown seats that adorned the old SIU Arena in the mid-2000s, when he started here. "We were here when they renovated the weight room and turned it into something massive. It probably helped our toughness, but most of it came from the coaching staff. They didn't give an inch. They didn't care. Well, they cared, you just had to be tough. Let's put it like that."

Falker joined Damon Jones (football), Cartaesha Macklin (women's basketball), DeAnna Price (track & field), MyCole Pruitt (football), John Smith (track & field) and Meg Viggars (volleyball) in the 2021 class. Pruitt, currently a tight end for the Tennessee Titans, and Viggars, a professional player in France, appeared via video Friday night. Pruitt was hopeful of appearing months ago, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers, but was unable to make it with the Titans' schedule.

Jones played at Michigan before transferring to SIU in 1994 and finished his career third all-time in receiving yards (1,542) and fifth in receptions (99). He was a three-time all-conference selection, making the first team in 1995 and 1996, before embarking on a five-year NFL career at Jacksonville. Jones played in 50 NFL games, catching 41 passes for 550 yards and 11 touchdowns. He and the Jags reached the AFC title game in 1999, going 14-2.

Pruitt was also a tight end for the Salukis, from 2011-14, and was a three-time first team all-conference pick. Pruitt broke Cornell Craig's school record for career receptions with 221 and finished right behind him in career touchdown catches at SIU with 25. Pruitt caught a pass in 31 straight games.

Macklin set the scoring record for women's basketball with 1,779 points from 2013-16. The Florida native was the first, and only, Parade All-American to ever sign with the Salukis, and she went on to win the 2012 MVC Freshman of the Year Award. As a senior, she led SIU to a 20-win season and the Women's Basketball Invitational, the program's first postseason appearance in nine years.

Price was a two-time NCAA national champion in the hammer throw and a two-time Olympian. A three-time U.S. champion, she set the American record and became only the second woman in history to throw over 80 meters. Price finished eighth at the 2016 Rio Games and 2020 Tokyo Games, which took place earlier this year because of the coronavirus.

Smith, Price's coach while she was at SIU, achieved greatness as both an athlete (1980-84) and coach (2005-2016). The husband of SIU Hall of Famer Connie Price-Smith was an eight-time MVC champion thrower, earning All-American honors in the indoor shot put in 1984. Smith held both the indoor and outdoor shot put record at SIU. As a throws coach for Southern, Smith mentored 49 All-Americans and 63 MVC champions, and was a four-time USTFCCCA Midwest Region Coach of the Year.

Viggars (2013-16) finished her career as the only player in school history with at least 800 career kills, 2,000 assists, 1,000 digs and 300 blocks. A two-time All-MVC pick, she helped lead the Salukis to the best season in program history in 2015 with 23 wins and an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Viggars became only the second player at SIU to record more than 2,000 assists and 1,000 digs, and she posted 10 triple-doubles in her career.

