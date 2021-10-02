SIU leads Western Illinois 21-10 at the half

MACOMB — Nic Baker rushed for a 9-yard touchdown and Donnavan Spencer had a 4-yard score to help No. 7 SIU take a 21-10 halftime lead at Western Illinois Saturday.

Baker added a 32-yard touchdown pass to Landon Lenoir four minutes into the game at Hanson Field. Lenoir caught the ball near the left sideline, broke a tackle, and cut it upfield for his fourth receiving touchdown of the season. Baker shook off two interceptions to complete 17 of 27 passes for 131 yards in the first half.

The Salukis rushed for 54 yards on 19 carries, and may have to play the second half without starting center Calvin Francis Jr. Francis was injured late in the half on a play near midfield that Baker was sacked on. He limped off the field under the arms of two helpers, holding his right foot off the ground the whole time. SIU may also have lost All-American receiver Avante Cox to a shoulder injury. Cox caught three passes for 20 yards and ran the ball once for six yards, but was seen on the sideline with his jersey off and a sling on his right shoulder.

Lenoir caught a team-high three passes for 55 yards in the first half. Jerron Rollins had three catches for 22 yards, and Izaiah Hartrup had three catches for five yards. Spencer was SIU's top rusher with 22 yards on five carries.

WIU rushed for zero net yards on 10 attempts and threw for 92 yards in the first half. The Leathernecks scored their only touchdown of the half on defense. Outside linebacker Jalen Powe dropped back into zone coverage near the sideline, and read an out pattern. Powe stepped in front of Baker's pass intended for Rollins, broke Rollins' attempt at a tackle, and returned it 29 yards for the score with 4:06 left in the half.

Kicker Mason Laramie's 49-yard field goal put the Leathernecks on the board with 4:51 left in the half. It was four yards shy of tying his career-high, a 53-yarder against Illinois State in 2020-21.

SIU will receive the second-half kickoff.

