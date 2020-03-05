SIU men's baskeball | Salukis try to rebound against veteran Bradley club

McGill, SIU's third-leading scorer this season, made 11 of 31 from the field during the three-game slide to end the regular season. The senior guard with the most experience of anyone at the MVC Tournament believes the six-day break from the Salukis' last game to the neutral-site event could rejuvenate a team that beat the top two seeds earlier in the year.

"I really feel like we're capable of beating any team in this conference, on any day," McGill said. "It's just all about us wanting to, and being locked in, and just being able to execute, offensively. I think we have a great chance."

Domask, only the second Saluki in school history to be named the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year, also struggled down the stretch. A 39.1% 3-point shooter this season, he missed his last 10 behind the arc the last three games, and scored in single digits every one. It was the longest stretch of the season the 6-6, 215-pound guard finished in single digits.

"I hadn't been playing the greatest the last couple games, but that just happens in basketball," said Domask, SIU's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder during Valley play. "People go through a little bit of slumps, and, I don't know, I think I'll bounce back just fine. It's out of my system, and I'm on to the next game. That's really in the back of my mind. We're just moving on to get another win."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.