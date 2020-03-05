SIU men's baskeball | Salukis try to rebound against veteran Bradley club

CARBONDALE — Forget about the three-game losing streak to end the season. SIU's men's basketball team has, and will try to rebound against a veteran Bradley club at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Friday.
The Braves (20-11, 11-7 MVC) were one of two teams in the league to sweep the Salukis (16-15, 10-8), along with third-seeded Indiana State, but St. Louis can be a different animal. Bradley, which won the tournament last year as a five seed, has never won four straight games in the event. SIU believes it can make a deep run at the Enterprise Center if it can regroup, defensively, and start making the shots it's made most of the season.
"I think we gotta do a better job of making the extra pass, and passing up good shots to get great shots," said SIU coach Bryan Mullins, who helped Loyola to the semifinals last season and the 2018 tournament championship as an assistant. "We can't settle, especially against Bradley, which is a great defensive team. If you take the first halfway decent shot, it'll be pretty tough. We really gotta work the ball and get what we want on Friday."
Patience could help the Salukis re-establish guys like center Barret Benson, Eric McGill and Marcus Domask. Benson, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound graduate student, had four points in SIU's 19-point loss at Bradley and 12 points in the two-point loss at home. The Salukis' only real post threat, he missed his only three shots in the regular-season finale.
McGill, SIU's third-leading scorer this season, made 11 of 31 from the field during the three-game slide to end the regular season. The senior guard with the most experience of anyone at the MVC Tournament believes the six-day break from the Salukis' last game to the neutral-site event could rejuvenate a team that beat the top two seeds earlier in the year.
"I really feel like we're capable of beating any team in this conference, on any day," McGill said. "It's just all about us wanting to, and being locked in, and just being able to execute, offensively. I think we have a great chance."
Domask, only the second Saluki in school history to be named the Valley's freshman and newcomer of the year, also struggled down the stretch. A 39.1% 3-point shooter this season, he missed his last 10 behind the arc the last three games, and scored in single digits every one. It was the longest stretch of the season the 6-6, 215-pound guard finished in single digits.
"I hadn't been playing the greatest the last couple games, but that just happens in basketball," said Domask, SIU's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder during Valley play. "People go through a little bit of slumps, and, I don't know, I think I'll bounce back just fine. It's out of my system, and I'm on to the next game. That's really in the back of my mind. We're just moving on to get another win."
