SIU Men's Basketball | Bradley eliminates SIU from MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Barret Benson came to SIU for his final season to try to get back to the NCAA Tournament, an event he reached as a freshman at Northwestern.

With 10 other newcomers, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound graduate center helped the Salukis finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference with a brand new coaching staff after getting picked last in the league's preseason poll. When Benson's dream died in the quarterfinals of the Valley Tournament Friday, 64-59, at the hands of a veteran Bradley squad, all he could say was 'Thank you.'

"It was an honor to be a leader in this program, especially for the first year for coach (Bryan) Mullins," Benson said. "Like he talked about, establishing a foundation, and getting on track to where this program needs to be again. Saw a glimpse of it this year, and we had a lot of big wins and a lot of memorable times. So we're very appreciative to this program for giving us (seniors) the opportunity to be in this position."

SIU (16-16) beat top-seeded Northern Iowa and second-seeded Loyola at the Banterra Center, rallied to beat Evansville in overtime on the road, and won seven games in a row at one point. At the Enterprise Center on Friday, the Salukis took the defending league tournament champions to the wire in front of more than 7,000 fans.