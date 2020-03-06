SIU Men's Basketball | Bradley eliminates SIU from MVC Tournament

ST. LOUIS — Barret Benson came to SIU for his final season to try to get back to the NCAA Tournament, an event he reached as a freshman at Northwestern.
With 10 other newcomers, the 6-foot-10, 240-pound graduate center helped the Salukis finish fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference with a brand new coaching staff after getting picked last in the league's preseason poll. When Benson's dream died in the quarterfinals of the Valley Tournament Friday, 64-59, at the hands of a veteran Bradley squad, all he could say was 'Thank you.'
"It was an honor to be a leader in this program, especially for the first year for coach (Bryan) Mullins," Benson said. "Like he talked about, establishing a foundation, and getting on track to where this program needs to be again. Saw a glimpse of it this year, and we had a lot of big wins and a lot of memorable times. So we're very appreciative to this program for giving us (seniors) the opportunity to be in this position."
SIU (16-16) beat top-seeded Northern Iowa and second-seeded Loyola at the Banterra Center, rallied to beat Evansville in overtime on the road, and won seven games in a row at one point. At the Enterprise Center on Friday, the Salukis took the defending league tournament champions to the wire in front of more than 7,000 fans.
Ronnie Suggs, who had eight points in his final game, came up with a big loose ball in the final minute and drew a foul at the other end. His two free throws tied the game with 43.2 seconds to go, but, as veteran teams do, the Braves responded with five straight points to advance to Saturday's semifinals against upstart Drake. Senior guard Nate Kennell, who missed 5 of 6 from the field and had more rebounds (four) than points (three), found sophomore guard/forward Ja'Shon Henry along the baseline for his biggest assist of the season.
Henry got inside of Suggs, scored the go-ahead bucket, and drew the foul. His free throw put Bradley up 62-59, and after Lance Jones' runner in the lane came up short off the front of the rim, the Braves secured the win with two Brown free throws.
"Give credit to Bradley," Mullins said. "They made a couple big plays at the end and made one more basket than us. I'm incredibly proud of how we competed today and how we've competed all year. This group of guys have represented the university extremely well on and off the court. It's been a special team."
Jones scored a game-high 20 points, carrying the Salukis for most of the second half, and Eric McGill added 10 points, four assists and nine boards. Benson made 2 of 3 behind the arc and 3 of 8 from the field in his final game, scoring nine points to go with his eight rebounds.
SIU led for more than 28 minutes, but were forced to play catch-up after back-to-back 3-pointers from freshman guard Ville Tahvanainen in about 60 seconds. Trying to get the ball out of Brown's hands, the Salukis sent two defenders his way after he tried to skirt a ball-screen to his left. Brown, one of three returning starters off last season's league tournament champions, threw the ball cross-court to a waiting Tahvanainen, who put the Braves up 53-51 with his second at the 4:21 mark.
Tahvanainen, a member of the MVC All-Freshman Team with SIU's Marcus Domask, made 4 of 8 behind the arc, including 3 of 4 in the second half. SIU tied it up four times after that, but never took the lead.
"Ville stepped up and made some big 3s (Friday) for us. It could be someone different (Saturday)," Bradley coach Brian Wardle said. "These guys are going to show up. Those guys that have been in this tournament a lot are going to be there. It's the other guys that can make big plays for you to help win."
Brown (19 points, eight assists) and Childs (16 points, nine boards) led the way for Bradley. Eight of the Braves that played scored at least two points.
SIU got points from seven of its eight players but ended its season on a four-game losing streak. The Salukis fell to 36-36 lifetime in the MVC Tournament.
Mullins could return two starters and five of his top eight next season, plus fifth-year senior point guard Aaron Cook if he receives his medical redshirt and decides to return for his last year. Cook could apply to other schools as a graduate transfer if he finishes his undergraduate degree later this year.
After his first season ended, Mullins said thank you to his seniors.
"I think we have a great foundation," Mullins said. "A., because of the seniors, Barret, Eric and Ronnie — they've done a great job throughout the year of leadership on and off the court and represented themselves and their families, and this program, the right way. They've practiced hard every single day and shown the younger guys what it takes to be successful at this level.
"For the younger guys — Lance, Marcus, Trent (Brown), Karrington (Davis), Harwin (Francois), everyone else — they played in big games. They played in big atmospheres now. This was a high-level game (Friday), and we've won some big games this year, and we've lost some. Hopefully, that fuels them for the rest of their careers at SIU."
