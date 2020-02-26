SIU Men's Basketball | Indiana State beats Salukis on Senior Night

"We always say tough twos are tough twos. That's what we want them to shoot," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "They made a couple tough twos and some tough 3s in the first half. That's not why they beat us. They beat us because they consistently played harder than us and they executed better than us. We gotta do a better job of making them feel us, defensively. We weren't good enough to win tonight."

Graduate center Barret Benson led the Salukis (16-14, 10-7) with 17 points, Lance Jones had 16 and senior guard Eric McGill had 15 in his final home game.

SIU simply couldn't find a way to get two stops in a row. The Salukis never led, and lost for the third time in their last four games despite shooting 47.2% from the field (25 of 53).

Benson, a 6-foot-10 center who transferred from Northwestern for his final season, was a rock inside for SIU. Benson made 6 of 10 from the field, led the team with eight rebounds, and blocked two shots in more than 33 minutes, but left his last home game with a painful loss.

"It's really tough, but you want to win big games down the stretch in this league, you want to play in March, you want to get past St. Louis, you gotta do that," Benson said. "We gotta find a way to get a win regardless of that."