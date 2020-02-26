You are the owner of this article.
SIU Men's Basketball | Indiana State beats Salukis on Senior Night
CARBONDALE — With a chance to stay in the race for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference, SIU's men's basketball team ran into an offensive buzzsaw Wednesday night.

Right after Lance Jones' two free throws tied up its game against Indiana State 65-all, Sycamore guard Tyreke Key found room underneath the basket after a baseline screen and scored the go-ahead layup. When the Salukis doubled Key on a drive later in the second half, he found forward Tre Williams for another easy two points. Buckets came easy for the Sycamores, who cruised to their first win in Carbondale since 2015, 77-68, behind 20 points from Key and 21 from Jordan Barnes.

"This team, you put the ball in Jordan Barnes' hands, Tyreke Key, Christian Williams, there's a lot of poise and experience," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "There's a lot of guts. And we're just playing off those guys."

SIU's ninth-ranked scoring defense allowed a season-worst 45 first-half points and lost for only the third time all season at the Banterra Center. Williams had 11 points and six of the Sycamores' 14 assists on 31 buckets. Indiana State (17-11, 10-7 MVC) made 31 of 54 from the field (57.4%), just a shade better than its first performance against SIU this season, when it canned 52.7%.

Of all the teams in the Valley, only Indiana State and Loyola have shot better than 50% from the field against SIU.

"We always say tough twos are tough twos. That's what we want them to shoot," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "They made a couple tough twos and some tough 3s in the first half. That's not why they beat us. They beat us because they consistently played harder than us and they executed better than us. We gotta do a better job of making them feel us, defensively. We weren't good enough to win tonight."

Graduate center Barret Benson led the Salukis (16-14, 10-7) with 17 points, Lance Jones had 16 and senior guard Eric McGill had 15 in his final home game.

SIU simply couldn't find a way to get two stops in a row. The Salukis never led, and lost for the third time in their last four games despite shooting 47.2% from the field (25 of 53).

Benson, a 6-foot-10 center who transferred from Northwestern for his final season, was a rock inside for SIU. Benson made 6 of 10 from the field, led the team with eight rebounds, and blocked two shots in more than 33 minutes, but left his last home game with a painful loss.

"It's really tough, but you want to win big games down the stretch in this league, you want to play in March, you want to get past St. Louis, you gotta do that," Benson said. "We gotta find a way to get a win regardless of that."

Indiana State canned eight of its last nine shots of the first half to take a 45-37 lead at the break. Key, a 6-2, 205-pound junior, did most of the damage, sinking 6 of 8 from the field in the first half for 14 points. His floater in the lane rolled in right at the buzzer. Indiana State shot 63.3% from the field in the opening half (19 of 30).

SIU trailed at the break despite shooting more than half its shots, 15 of 27 to be exact (55.6%).

SIU finishes the regular season at Missouri State on Saturday. Tipoff at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, is set for 3 p.m.

todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com

618-351-5087

On Twitter: @THefferman

ISU 77, SIU 68

ISU;45;32;--;77

SIU;37;31;--;68

INDIANA STATE (77) - Tre Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Jordan Barnes 7-10 6-6 21, Christian Williams 5-8 1-1 11, Tyreke Key 9-15 0-0 20, Jake LaRavia 5-10 2-2 14, Bronson Kessinger 1-1 0-0 3, Cobie Barnes 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Neese 1-3 0-0 2, Cameron Bacote 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 31-54 9-9 77. 

SIU (68) – Marcus Domask 3-11 2-2 8, Barret Benson 6-10 4-4 17, Ronnie Suggs 1-5 0-0 3, Eric McGill 6-13 0-0 14, Lance Jones 6-8 3-3 16, Trent Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Brendon Gooch 0-1 2-2 2, Harwin Francois 2-3 0-0 5, Karrington Davis 1-2 1-1 3. Totals: 25-53 12-12 68.

Halftime score - Indiana State 45, SIU 37. 3-Point Goals - Indiana State 6-10 (Barnes 1-1, Key 2-4, LaRavia 2-3, Kessinger 1-1, Neese 0-1), SIU 6-22 (Domask 0-4, Benson 1-3, Suggs 1-4, McGill 2-6, Jones 1-2, Francois 1-2, Gooch 0-1). Team Fouls - Indiana State 15, SIU 15. Fouled out - Jones. Rebounds - Indiana State 27 (Williams 6), SIU 24 (Benson 8). Assists - Indiana State 14, SIU 16. Turnovers - Indiana State 11, SIU 12. Records - Indiana State 17-11, 10-7 MVC; SIU 16-14, 10-7 MVC.

Grading the Salukis

Offense: B

Typically, 68 points has given SIU the victory this season during league play. Only five times have the Salukis been in a game where they would have needed more than that to win, but Wednesday was different. SIU had three players in double figures, didn't miss a free throw in 12 attempts, and had more assists than the Sycamores. And never led in a nine-point defeat at home. 

Defense: D

SIU could easily get an F in this department, too, but you have to appreciate how good Indiana State was Wednesday night. The Sycamores also didn't miss a free throw, connecting on 9 of 9 at the line, had four players in double figures and outscored the Salukis in the paint (38-32), in transition (13-10) and off turnovers (17-15). SIU could get one stop, but not two in a row, against an incredible offensive performance.

Overall: D

That's capital D for dis-a-ppoint-ing. The Salukis have now dropped three of four, including two games at home, and will finish either fourth, fifth or sixth in the league. That in itself is quite a feat, considering SIU had 11 newcomers, a new coach, lost Aaron Cook, etc., etc. Indiana State is a bad matchup for SIU because of Jake LaRavia's athleticism and the offensive talent of Tyreke Key, Jordan Barnes and Christian Williams. The three guards combined for 52 of the Sycamores' 77 points, and made it look easy. The Salukis were good. Just not good enough to beat a team that played great. ​

