SIU Men's Basketball | Indiana State beats Salukis on Senior Night

CARBONDALE — With a chance to stay in the race for third place in the Missouri Valley Conference, SIU's men's basketball team ran into an offensive buzzsaw Wednesday night.
Right after Lance Jones' two free throws tied up its game against Indiana State 65-all, Sycamore guard Tyreke Key found room underneath the basket after a baseline screen and scored the go-ahead layup. When the Salukis doubled Key on a drive later in the second half, he found forward Tre Williams for another easy two points. Buckets came easy for the Sycamores, who cruised to their first win in Carbondale since 2015, 77-68, behind 20 points from Key and 21 from Jordan Barnes.
"This team, you put the ball in Jordan Barnes' hands, Tyreke Key, Christian Williams, there's a lot of poise and experience," Indiana State coach Greg Lansing said. "There's a lot of guts. And we're just playing off those guys."
SIU's ninth-ranked scoring defense allowed a season-worst 45 first-half points and lost for only the third time all season at the Banterra Center. Williams had 11 points and six of the Sycamores' 14 assists on 31 buckets. Indiana State (17-11, 10-7 MVC) made 31 of 54 from the field (57.4%), just a shade better than its first performance against SIU this season, when it canned 52.7%.
Of all the teams in the Valley, only Indiana State and Loyola have shot better than 50% from the field against SIU.
"We always say tough twos are tough twos. That's what we want them to shoot," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "They made a couple tough twos and some tough 3s in the first half. That's not why they beat us. They beat us because they consistently played harder than us and they executed better than us. We gotta do a better job of making them feel us, defensively. We weren't good enough to win tonight."
You have free articles remaining.
Graduate center Barret Benson led the Salukis (16-14, 10-7) with 17 points, Lance Jones had 16 and senior guard Eric McGill had 15 in his final home game.
SIU simply couldn't find a way to get two stops in a row. The Salukis never led, and lost for the third time in their last four games despite shooting 47.2% from the field (25 of 53).
Benson, a 6-foot-10 center who transferred from Northwestern for his final season, was a rock inside for SIU. Benson made 6 of 10 from the field, led the team with eight rebounds, and blocked two shots in more than 33 minutes, but left his last home game with a painful loss.
"It's really tough, but you want to win big games down the stretch in this league, you want to play in March, you want to get past St. Louis, you gotta do that," Benson said. "We gotta find a way to get a win regardless of that."
Indiana State canned eight of its last nine shots of the first half to take a 45-37 lead at the break. Key, a 6-2, 205-pound junior, did most of the damage, sinking 6 of 8 from the field in the first half for 14 points. His floater in the lane rolled in right at the buzzer. Indiana State shot 63.3% from the field in the opening half (19 of 30).
SIU trailed at the break despite shooting more than half its shots, 15 of 27 to be exact (55.6%).
SIU finishes the regular season at Missouri State on Saturday. Tipoff at JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri, is set for 3 p.m.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman