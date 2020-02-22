SIU Men's Basketball | Saluki freshmen unfazed by big minutes

Domask, SIU's leading scorer (14.7 ppg.), is also second on the team in rebounding (5.5 per game), third in assists (70 in 28 games) and tied for third in steals, with 24. Domask averages more minutes than anyone in the Valley, 35.3 minutes per game, regardless of class.

"Taking care of their bodies is big, and our guys have been pretty good about that most of the season, and then just making sure they're doing the right things in the weight room, in the training room, and getting rest off the court is huge," said SIU coach Bryan Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard here in the late 2000s. "And then just being efficient at practice, making sure that we work on the things we need to work on, and having the guys as fresh as possible for the league games."

With three games to go in the regular season, SIU sits a game out of first place heading into Sunday's contest at Northern Iowa. The Salukis, mathematically, can still finish as low as seventh in the Valley, but have history on their side with a 10-5 mark. No team in league history that has won at least 10 conference games has finished in the bottom four since the MVC went to its current 10-team format at the conference tournament. Another win over the Panthers, who are tied with Loyola for first, would guarantee it and potentially pull SIU into a tie for first with two to play.

Loyola played at Missouri State on Saturday. The Ramblers finish the season at home against Drake and at Bradley.

