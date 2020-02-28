SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis determined to end regular season on high note

CARBONDALE — Assured of an appearance in next week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 6, SIU's men's basketball team left town on Friday determined to end the regular season on a high note.

The task at Missouri State Saturday is a tall one. Senior Night at JQH Arena, where the Bears (14-16, 8-9 MVC) have won their last three games by a combined 67 points. Forward Gaige Prim, who had 16 points in the first meeting against the Salukis, comes off his second double-double of the season. And Missouri State will be highly motivated to try to get out of the play-in games of the Valley Tournament.

SIU (16-14, 10-7) will be highly motivated, too, after allowing 77 points to Indiana State on Wednesday. The Sycamores (17-11, 10-7) are the only team in the Valley this season to shoot over 50% from the field twice against the Salukis, but SIU feels like it can guard better than it did Wednesday night. Four of its last six opponents shot over 44% from the field.

"We haven't been playing like ourselves. That happens sometimes," said SIU center Barret Benson, who had 17 points and eight rebounds against Indiana State. "We're just going to have to look at what we did wrong in this game and be ready for Saturday. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. There's no pity, and there's no time for it either. It's not what this team is."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}