SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis determined to end regular season on high note

CARBONDALE — Assured of an appearance in next week's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinals on March 6, SIU's men's basketball team left town on Friday determined to end the regular season on a high note.
The task at Missouri State Saturday is a tall one. Senior Night at JQH Arena, where the Bears (14-16, 8-9 MVC) have won their last three games by a combined 67 points. Forward Gaige Prim, who had 16 points in the first meeting against the Salukis, comes off his second double-double of the season. And Missouri State will be highly motivated to try to get out of the play-in games of the Valley Tournament.
SIU (16-14, 10-7) will be highly motivated, too, after allowing 77 points to Indiana State on Wednesday. The Sycamores (17-11, 10-7) are the only team in the Valley this season to shoot over 50% from the field twice against the Salukis, but SIU feels like it can guard better than it did Wednesday night. Four of its last six opponents shot over 44% from the field.
"We haven't been playing like ourselves. That happens sometimes," said SIU center Barret Benson, who had 17 points and eight rebounds against Indiana State. "We're just going to have to look at what we did wrong in this game and be ready for Saturday. Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. There's no pity, and there's no time for it either. It's not what this team is."
Benson and Prim had a mighty battle in their first meeting, with Benson sinking 9 of 15 from the field and scoring 24 points and Prim getting 16. Benson added a team-high seven rebounds against the Bears. Prim had four boards.
SIU guard Marcus Domask was the real thorn in Missouri State's side. The 6-foot-6 freshman guard scored 18 points and grabbed six rebounds in 37 minutes. His jumper over two players at the buzzer lifted the Salukis to a 68-66 victory that sent more than 6,500 fans home happy. Domask made 6 of 9 from the field against the Bears and 6 of 8 at the free-throw line. His 424 points this season are the second-most by a freshman in school history since the Salukis joined the MVC.
Only former guard Kent Williams, an MVC Hall of Famer, scored more than Domask his first year at SIU since it has been in the league (440 points, 1999-2000).
SIU's defense is also nearing historic proportions. Ranked 10th nationally, the Salukis are allowing 61.4 points per game, their best mark since their last postseason team, in 2007-08. Opponents are hitting just 30.7% from the 3-point line against SIU, the best mark in 14 years. The Salukis, however, have allowed more than 63 points in their last three losses.
"We gotta play better than we did (Wednesday night)," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I thought at Northern Iowa we played well the first 30-35 minutes. We've proven that we can beat most of the teams in this league, or at least play with 'em and be right there, with Bradley and Indiana State. We've gotta be us if we want to beat the best teams in this league. We can't take possessions off. We can't take halves off. We're not talented enough to just show up and beat anyone in this league."
