SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis drop third straight to end regular season, fall at Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two teams still trying to figure out who they are ended the regular season pointed in different directions on Saturday at JQH Arena.
Missouri State, the squad picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference title in the preseason poll because of a roster with two elite graduate transfers and two preseason all-league players, sent its five seniors out with hope in front of an announced crowd of 3,887 fans. Senior forward Kabir Mohammed, who hadn't even played in the Bears' previous six games, rewarded coach Dana Ford with a career-high 15 points in a Senior Day start to lead Missouri State (15-16, 9-9 MVC) past SIU 84-59.
"Happy for our seniors. I thought they played well," said Bears coach Dana Ford, who saw his five senior starters combine for 61 points and 16 of the team's 24 turnovers. "I thought our team played well. We played hard. A little sloppy with the ball, but other than that, I was pretty pleased, and, good way to finish the regular season."
Freshman guard Lance Jones scored a career-high 28 points, but the Salukis (16-15, 10-8) dropped their third straight game and fell into a Friday night rematch with Bradley (20-11, 11-7) at the Valley Tournament in St. Louis. Fifth-seeded SIU will try to beat the fourth-seeded Braves for the first time this season in the tournament quarterfinals at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center.
The loss was the fifth in the last six games for SIU, and the third against a team the Salukis previously beat. Center Barret Benson and freshman guard Marcus Domask combined for five points, five rebounds and six of SIU's season-high 23 turnovers. Jones made 10 of 17 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line in 33 minutes, but also had seven turnovers and one assist.
"I don't feel like we showed enough fight," Jones said. "We came out, and they hit us in the mouth. We responded pretty well, but then we got back down, and I don't think we tried to remain aggressive."
Behind Mohammed's 12 first-half points, Missouri State led by as much as 13 in the first half before settling for an eight-point edge at the break, 39-31. Jones scored 10 points in the first half, and Eric McGill and Trent Brown added five apiece.
The Bears avoided becoming the second team in league history to be picked to win the Valley and finish in the bottom four with the win, assuming they win the tiebreaker over Valparaiso (16-15, 9-9). The two teams split during the regular season, and Missouri State's NET, the second tiebreaker via Valley rules, was expected to jump the Crusaders after they lost to Indiana State Saturday. Former Missouri State coach Paul Lusk's 2018 squad, which had NBA forward Alize Johnson, was picked to win the league and finished in the bottom four. Missouri State won for the fifth time in its last 11 games Saturday and was expected to earn the sixth seed when the league officially announces the pairings Sunday. The Bears would play third-seeded Indiana State (18-11, 11-7) at 8:30 p.m. on Friday if they're sixth.
SIU missed its chance to become the most underrated team in league history. Picked last in the league's preseason poll, the Salukis earned a top-six finish with its home win over Evansville on Feb. 20 but could have become the first team picked last to finish with 11 Valley wins. Drake was picked last in the 2017-18 preseason poll and won 10 games, tying for third place.
Now it's back to the drawing board for a club that's beaten both Northern Iowa and Loyola, but swooned the last two weeks of the season.
"We've beaten or played every team close this year, so there's not a team that we just can't beat or just can't play with," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "It's a fresh start, it's a new season, and I know our guys will be ready. I'm confident in that, so, I'm excited to get to St. Louis."
