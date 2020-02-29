SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis drop third straight to end regular season, fall at Missouri State

The loss was the fifth in the last six games for SIU, and the third against a team the Salukis previously beat. Center Barret Benson and freshman guard Marcus Domask combined for five points, five rebounds and six of SIU's season-high 23 turnovers. Jones made 10 of 17 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line in 33 minutes, but also had seven turnovers and one assist.

"I don't feel like we showed enough fight," Jones said. "We came out, and they hit us in the mouth. We responded pretty well, but then we got back down, and I don't think we tried to remain aggressive."

Behind Mohammed's 12 first-half points, Missouri State led by as much as 13 in the first half before settling for an eight-point edge at the break, 39-31. Jones scored 10 points in the first half, and Eric McGill and Trent Brown added five apiece.