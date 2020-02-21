SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis found killer instinct against Evansville

CARBONDALE — With just under eight minutes to go Thursday night, SIU and Evansville's men's basketball teams looked like they were headed for another tight finish.

The Salukis, who were trying to snap a two-game losing streak, led by eight, only to see the Purple Aces come back and cut the lead to three. They led by six early in the second half, with the ball, and got it to one of their most reliable scorers, center Barret Benson, only to be turned away by an offensive foul.

"The under-8 media (timeout) it was a six-point game, and I told the guys 'Guys, we gotta start pulling away. We can't let this one slip,'" SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "And I think over the next four minutes, we stretched it out, I don't know if it was 11 or 12, or whatever it was. Defense was so huge for us in the second half, to be able to get stops consistently, was big."

Evansville's Artur Labinowicz missed two open 3s that might have gotten the Aces within three, and Lance Jones' two free throws started a 4-0 run that built SIU's first double-digit lead of the game. The Salukis' 57-47 lead was their first double-digit lead against Evansville this season, after neither team led by more than eight in their first meeting, and opened the door to a relaxing 70-53 win at the Banterra Center.

