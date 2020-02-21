SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis found killer instinct against Evansville

CARBONDALE — With just under eight minutes to go Thursday night, SIU and Evansville's men's basketball teams looked like they were headed for another tight finish.
The Salukis, who were trying to snap a two-game losing streak, led by eight, only to see the Purple Aces come back and cut the lead to three. They led by six early in the second half, with the ball, and got it to one of their most reliable scorers, center Barret Benson, only to be turned away by an offensive foul.
"The under-8 media (timeout) it was a six-point game, and I told the guys 'Guys, we gotta start pulling away. We can't let this one slip,'" SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "And I think over the next four minutes, we stretched it out, I don't know if it was 11 or 12, or whatever it was. Defense was so huge for us in the second half, to be able to get stops consistently, was big."
Evansville's Artur Labinowicz missed two open 3s that might have gotten the Aces within three, and Lance Jones' two free throws started a 4-0 run that built SIU's first double-digit lead of the game. The Salukis' 57-47 lead was their first double-digit lead against Evansville this season, after neither team led by more than eight in their first meeting, and opened the door to a relaxing 70-53 win at the Banterra Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Marcus Domask scored 19 points to lead three Salukis in double figures, but pointed to the other end of the court to explain how they pulled away from the last-place Aces (9-19, 0-15 Missouri Valley Conference). Evansville went over eight minutes without a field goal in the second half and allowed SIU (16-12, 10-5) to shoot a season-high 65.8% from the field.
"In the first half, we gave up way too many points, and the message in the locker room was 'That's not us. That's not who we are, giving up 37 points,'" Domask said. "We just finally really started to lock down on defense, and that's what extended the lead."
Evansville got one player in double figures, point guard K.J. Riley with 10 points, and finished 21 of 55 from the field (38.2%). The Aces scored 16 second-half points, the fewest allowed by the Salukis since November 2006.
The win was SIU's eighth in its last 10 games, but its first by double digits since beating Drake at home 66-49 on Jan. 19. The Salukis pulled into a tie with Bradley (19-9, 10-5) for third place in the Valley with three games to go, one game back of co-leaders Northern Iowa (22-5, 11-4) and Loyola (19-9, 11-4). SIU plays at Northern Iowa on Sunday at 1 p.m. before closing the regular season at home against Indiana State and on the road at Missouri State.
The victory also, historically, guaranteed SIU a top-six finish in the league standings, which would avoid the opening two games of the MVC Tournament next month in St. Louis. Since the league went to its current 10-team tournament format in 1997, no team with 10 wins has ever finished in the bottom four. Only three 9-9 teams have played in the opening rounds of the MVC Tournament, with Illinois State becoming the third last season.
Evansville is assured of finishing ninth or 10th in the league after its 15th straight loss.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman