SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Gooch, Jeremic looking for new homes

"Honestly, I had been at SIU for four years and didn’t really get a chance to play," Gooch told The Southern Illinoisan. "With my final test coming up, I wanted to go somewhere where I’ll be able to play and help impact winning more."

Gooch's season-high six points came in SIU's loss to San Francisco. He scored a career-high nine points against Howard in 2018 and grabbed a career-high nine boards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Gooch started his only game at SIU against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and played a career-high 32 minutes.

"We'll definitely help him," Mullins said. "Obviously, he hasn't played a lot in his four years here and he wants to take his last year to be a starter, and he deserves that. He was a great person and did great for us this year."

Jeremic helped Odessa to a 27-5 record as a freshman, reaching the NJCAA Tournament. He averaged 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game in 21.8 minutes a game at USU Eastern. Jeremic shot 58% from the field for a 17-win squad.

• Domask named all-district by NABC: Freshman guard Marcus Domask was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 16 second team on Monday. Domask, the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year, became the eighth Saluki to earn a spot on the all-district first or second team since 2005.

Only Charlie "Chico" Vaughn, SIU's all-time leading scorer, averaged more points as a freshman than Domask (13.7 points per game). Domask led all MVC freshmen in scoring and assists, ranked second in rebounds and was third in steals. He scored in double figures 22 times, with five 20-point games. Domask was also SIU's best 3-point shooter last season, sinking a team-high 54 3s on 136 attempts at a team-best 39.7% clip.

