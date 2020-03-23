SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis' Gooch, Jeremic looking for new homes

CARBONDALE — Brendon Gooch and Stevan Jeremic will not return to the SIU men's basketball team, according to coach Bryan Mullins.
Gooch, a 6-foot-5 backup guard, has decided to transfer for his fifth and final season, while Jeremic does not have any more Division I eligibility left. The 6-11, 250-pound Jeremic came to the Salukis as a junior in 2019 after competing at Odessa College as a freshman and Utah State University Eastern his sophomore year. Jeremic, 23, played in 10 games last season for the 16-16 Salukis, and could play at a lower level as a senior this winter.
The departures leave SIU with three available scholarships for the 2020-21 season. Mullins signed two high school guards last November, Dalton Banks at Eau Claire (Wisconsin) North High School and Eric Butler of Orlando Christian High School, and could return eight players.
Gooch played in 28 of 32 games for SIU last season and could be a graduate transfer next season. The former Belleville Althoff High School forward played in 14 of 18 Missouri Valley Conference games behind starting center Barret Benson. He hit some big shots, including 3-pointers in a home win over Northern Iowa and a road win at Illinois State.
Gooch's triple against Bradley in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals put SIU up five points in the first half. The Salukis eventually fell 64-59 in St. Louis.
"Honestly, I had been at SIU for four years and didn’t really get a chance to play," Gooch told The Southern Illinoisan. "With my final test coming up, I wanted to go somewhere where I’ll be able to play and help impact winning more."
Gooch's season-high six points came in SIU's loss to San Francisco. He scored a career-high nine points against Howard in 2018 and grabbed a career-high nine boards against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Gooch started his only game at SIU against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and played a career-high 32 minutes.
"We'll definitely help him," Mullins said. "Obviously, he hasn't played a lot in his four years here and he wants to take his last year to be a starter, and he deserves that. He was a great person and did great for us this year."
Jeremic helped Odessa to a 27-5 record as a freshman, reaching the NJCAA Tournament. He averaged 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds a game in 21.8 minutes a game at USU Eastern. Jeremic shot 58% from the field for a 17-win squad.
• Domask named all-district by NABC: Freshman guard Marcus Domask was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 16 second team on Monday. Domask, the MVC freshman and newcomer of the year, became the eighth Saluki to earn a spot on the all-district first or second team since 2005.
Only Charlie "Chico" Vaughn, SIU's all-time leading scorer, averaged more points as a freshman than Domask (13.7 points per game). Domask led all MVC freshmen in scoring and assists, ranked second in rebounds and was third in steals. He scored in double figures 22 times, with five 20-point games. Domask was also SIU's best 3-point shooter last season, sinking a team-high 54 3s on 136 attempts at a team-best 39.7% clip.
