SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis may consider CBI, CIT if they fall short in St. Louis

CARBONDALE — One win away from the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament semifinals, SIU's men's basketball team left town Wednesday determined to win its first NCAA berth in 14 years. But Saluki coach Bryan Mullins didn't close the door on the squad attempting to play in a different tournament if it's not able to win Arch Madness in St. Louis this week.
The director of basketball operations at Loyola when it won the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) in 2015, Mullins saw the value of the Ramblers' 5-0 postseason run that eventually led to a Final Four run three years later.
"The freshmen were seniors on our Final Four run, on the team that won it, so I think there is some value with postseason play if you have a lot of younger guys or a lot of guys coming back the following year," Mullins said.
SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) could return six of his top-nine players next season, if senior guard Aaron Cook receives a medical redshirt and decides to play his fifth year in Carbondale. Cook is on schedule to earn his undergraduate degree this year, and could pursue another school as a graduate transfer in 2020-21. Freshman guard Marcus Domask was named the Valley freshman and newcomer of the year Tuesday, and three more freshmen play in the Salukis' top nine, starting point guard Lance Jones and backup guards Trent Brown and Karrington Davis. Sophomore guard Harwin Francois has played in all 31 games, too, starting six.
Unlike the NCAA Tournament and the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), the CBI and Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CIT) cost money to participate in. With an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 167 Wednesday, the Salukis are a longshot from an NIT berth and would have to win the MVC Tournament to earn its first NCAA berth since 2007. SIU hasn't played in any postseason tournament since going 1-1 in the NIT in 2008.
SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said there were risks involved in playing in the CBI or the CIT, but didn't close the door on the opportunity. SIU averaged over 5,000 fans a game during Valley play and 4,586 fans per game in 15 home games, overall. It was the best turnout since the 2015-16 season, but it's not clear if those fans would come to see SIU play a home game in the CBI or CIT.
When Jarnigan was at Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane won the CBI in 2008. They won 25 games the following season, and 23 after that.
"I've talked to a couple of athletic directors that have participated in the CBI recently. It's not a money-making venture, for sure," Jarnigan said. "We've got to balance the intrinsic value of playing in those types of tournaments, but I will say this right now, the way we're playing, we're in every game. I'm still very hopeful that we may be headed to the NCAA Tournament as the conference tournament champion."
Jarnigan said her and Mullins would discuss the option of playing in the CBI or the CIT before Friday's MVC quarterfinal in St. Louis. Valley teams have had a lot of success in those two events. Before Loyola won the CBI in 2015, Illinois State reached the semifinals the year before, falling at Siena 61-49. The Redbirds won 22 games the following season. Drake went 1-1 in the 2018 CIT and tied for first the following season, winning 24 games. Evansville won the 2015 CIT, defeating Northern Arizona 71-65 in Evansville in the final.
The Salukis take on fourth-seeded Bradley (20-11, 11-7) at 2:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center with a spot in Saturday's semifinals on the line.
