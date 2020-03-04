SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis may consider CBI, CIT if they fall short in St. Louis

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Unlike the NCAA Tournament and the National Invitational Tournament (NIT), the CBI and Collegeinsider.com Tournament (CIT) cost money to participate in. With an NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking of 167 Wednesday, the Salukis are a longshot from an NIT berth and would have to win the MVC Tournament to earn its first NCAA berth since 2007. SIU hasn't played in any postseason tournament since going 1-1 in the NIT in 2008.

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said there were risks involved in playing in the CBI or the CIT, but didn't close the door on the opportunity. SIU averaged over 5,000 fans a game during Valley play and 4,586 fans per game in 15 home games, overall. It was the best turnout since the 2015-16 season, but it's not clear if those fans would come to see SIU play a home game in the CBI or CIT.

When Jarnigan was at Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane won the CBI in 2008. They won 25 games the following season, and 23 after that.

"I've talked to a couple of athletic directors that have participated in the CBI recently. It's not a money-making venture, for sure," Jarnigan said. "We've got to balance the intrinsic value of playing in those types of tournaments, but I will say this right now, the way we're playing, we're in every game. I'm still very hopeful that we may be headed to the NCAA Tournament as the conference tournament champion."