SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to honor trio at Senior Night

CARBONDALE — Barret Benson, Ronnie Suggs and Eric McGill all came to SIU's men's basketball team under different circumstances.
Benson, a backup at Northwestern last season who played for Saluki coach Bryan Mullins' dad, Mike, in AAU ball, came to the program as the post presence the team desperately needed. With the graduation of center Kavion Pippen, the team's second-leading scorer and rebounder, and backup 5 man Thik Bol, SIU had a gaping hole in the middle with redshirt freshman forward Sekou Dembele the only returning post. Ronnie Suggs came, like Benson, as a graduate transfer, eager to make something of his last collegiate season as a 6-foot-6 guard that could defend and rebound.
McGill, the Saluki veteran of the trio who will be honored before Wednesday's final home game against Indiana State (16-11, 9-7 Missouri Valley Conference), came to Carbondale in a second round of Division I basketball. McGill, a 6-2 combo guard, played at Southeast Missouri State his freshman year, then went to Panola College in Texas, where he led the team to the NJCAA national tournament. The team's third-leading scorer this season at 11.3 points per game, McGill has helped the team's 11 newcomers buy into Mullins' system at both ends. His 79 assists lead the team, and his 4.4 rebounds per game are third.
Mullins said he would remember this year's three honorees at the Banterra Center as the summer catalysts of the program's resurgence. SIU (16-13, 10-6) enters the final week of the regular season two games back of first and a game out of second place. Picked last in the preseason poll, the Salukis have already wrapped up a top-six finish in the MVC.
"Those three have meant a ton for me, and what they've done this year for the program has been tremendous," Mullins said. "Especially off the court, with their leadership in the locker room, in the classroom, they've been great leaders throughout June. They mean a lot to me, and they mean a lot to this community, because they've played hard."
Fans can buy special $8 tickets until noon on Wednesday at SIUSalukis.com, using the code "WHITEOUT." Former Saluki cornerback Craig James, who is now in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, will sign autographs at halftime in the Charles Helleny Pavillion. Since the Salukis beat Loyola at home Jan. 29, fans have come in droves to see the team compete. More than 6,500 saw Marcus Domask's game-winning jumper against Missouri State, 5,766 fans came to the two-point loss to Bradley, and 5,466 fans came to SIU's 70-53 win over Evansville Feb. 20.
A win over the Sycamores would earn the Salukis a top-five finish in the MVC and a regular-season split with Indiana State. It would also cap a 13-2 record at home, the best since going 13-0 at home during the 2006-07 Sweet 16 season.
"It's been a special season at home, and, hopefully the community has enjoyed watching this team play and watching this team grow every single game," Mullins said. "It would be a great way to finish out this season at home, with a win in the Banterra Center with a packed stadium. We're looking forward to the students getting out and, hopefully, having a great White Out (Wednesday) night."
