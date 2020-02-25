SIU Men's Basketball | Salukis to honor trio at Senior Night

"Those three have meant a ton for me, and what they've done this year for the program has been tremendous," Mullins said. "Especially off the court, with their leadership in the locker room, in the classroom, they've been great leaders throughout June. They mean a lot to me, and they mean a lot to this community, because they've played hard."

Fans can buy special $8 tickets until noon on Wednesday at SIUSalukis.com, using the code "WHITEOUT." Former Saluki cornerback Craig James, who is now in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, will sign autographs at halftime in the Charles Helleny Pavillion. Since the Salukis beat Loyola at home Jan. 29, fans have come in droves to see the team compete. More than 6,500 saw Marcus Domask's game-winning jumper against Missouri State, 5,766 fans came to the two-point loss to Bradley, and 5,466 fans came to SIU's 70-53 win over Evansville Feb. 20.

A win over the Sycamores would earn the Salukis a top-five finish in the MVC and a regular-season split with Indiana State. It would also cap a 13-2 record at home, the best since going 13-0 at home during the 2006-07 Sweet 16 season.

"It's been a special season at home, and, hopefully the community has enjoyed watching this team play and watching this team grow every single game," Mullins said. "It would be a great way to finish out this season at home, with a win in the Banterra Center with a packed stadium. We're looking forward to the students getting out and, hopefully, having a great White Out (Wednesday) night."

