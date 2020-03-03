SIU Men's Basketball | SIU's Domask named MVC's top freshman and top newcomer

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois University's Marcus Domask became the first player since Kent Williams to win the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year Award and Newcomer of the Year Award on Tuesday.
The league announced its all-conference teams Tuesday morning and released its specialty award winners later in the day. Domask, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound freshman guard from Waupun, Wisconsin, was the Salukis' leading scorer (13.6 points per game) and second-leading rebounder (5.7 boards a game) during Valley play. His 40 assists during conference play tied fellow freshman Lance Jones for the second-most on the team, behind Eric McGill's 41, and showed off a bit of his versatility.
"He's a basketball player," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He can pass, shoot and dribble. He can score in multiple ways, in the post, off drives, off catch-and-shoot 3s. That's really allowed him to be successful against different types of teams, different defenses, and then just his maturity and his work ethic has allowed him to have success as a freshman, too."
Williams, SIU's second all-time leading scorer, won both MVC awards in 2000. Domask is 12 points from tying his freshman-record 440 points during the 1999-2000 season, the most for a Saluki freshman since the school joined the Valley. Charlie "Chico" Vaughn, SIU's all-time leading scorer, scored a freshman-record 620 points during the 1958-59 season, when there was no 3-point line.
Domask's 163 rebounds this season entering the MVC Tournament are the seventh-most for a freshman in SIU history since the Salukis joined the Valley.
He became the first player in Saluki history to earn a spot on the all-conference first or second team as a freshman, getting selected to the second team. Domask joined Valparaiso guard Donovan Clay, Illinois State guard D.J. Horne, Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy and Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia on the All-Freshman Team. Jones, the Salukis' starting point guard and third-leading scorer during league play, was left off the team.
Domask started all 31 games and scored in double figures 22 times, with 20 or more five times. His 28 points in SIU's win at Drake were the most points by a freshman in the MVC since 2014, and his game-winning jumper at the Banterra Center on Feb. 8 lifted the Salukis over preseason favorite Missouri State.
Domask said even with six other guards on the roster, Mullins trusted him with the ball in big moments and allowed him to play through mistakes.
"It's a really good league and there are a lot of good players in it, so, to be kind of put in an elite category, up at the top, it means a lot, and I've gotta give a lot of credit to my teammates and my coaches for trusting me as a freshman," he said. "Playing meaningful minutes in meaningful spots, and they just kind of let me play my game. They didn't get frustrated. If I made a mistake, they let me play through it, and that's a lot of the reason I had success."
SIU (16-15, 10-8 MVC) was picked last in the league in the preseason poll, but went on to finish fifth. The Salukis take on fourth-seeded Bradley (20-11, 11-7) in the tournament quarterfinals Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
