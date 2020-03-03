SIU Men's Basketball | SIU's Domask named MVC's top freshman and top newcomer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Domask's 163 rebounds this season entering the MVC Tournament are the seventh-most for a freshman in SIU history since the Salukis joined the Valley.

He became the first player in Saluki history to earn a spot on the all-conference first or second team as a freshman, getting selected to the second team. Domask joined Valparaiso guard Donovan Clay, Illinois State guard D.J. Horne, Loyola guard Marquise Kennedy and Indiana State forward Jake LaRavia on the All-Freshman Team. Jones, the Salukis' starting point guard and third-leading scorer during league play, was left off the team.

Domask started all 31 games and scored in double figures 22 times, with 20 or more five times. His 28 points in SIU's win at Drake were the most points by a freshman in the MVC since 2014, and his game-winning jumper at the Banterra Center on Feb. 8 lifted the Salukis over preseason favorite Missouri State.

Domask said even with six other guards on the roster, Mullins trusted him with the ball in big moments and allowed him to play through mistakes.