SIU Men's Basketball | Stars came out for Salukis during 2007 Sweet 16 run

Forward Brandon Rush, one of those five future NBA players for the Jayhawks, went 6 of 6 from the field and was the only Kansas player in double figures with 12 points. Rush added five rebounds and five assists. The Jayhawks won with depth, as Russell Robinson, Mario Chalmers and Darrell Arthur all had nine points, and Darrell Jackson had eight.

"My hat goes off to them, because they did a good job," then-SIU coach Chris Lowery said. "But we were right there. We had an opportunity to win the game, and time just ran out for us."

SIU won the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title, went 13-0 at home and played 23 of its school-record 36 games on the road or at neutral sites. The Salukis lost to Creighton in the finals of the MVC Tournament in one of the only two sellout sessions in the league's marquee event. The other sellout was the semifinals of the MVC Tournament that year, when SIU beat Bradley 53-51 and Creighton topped Missouri State 75-58.