SIU Men's Basketball | Trust allowed Salukis' Jones to evolve through freshman year

ST. LOUIS — Lance Jones began his freshman season as a backup guard, behind veterans like Aaron Cook and Eric McGill.
The Evanston native had a hot start, sinking 5 of 9 from the field in SIU's official opener against Division III Illinois Wesleyan for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jones also grabbed six rebounds in the Salukis' 76-48 victory. Then Cook suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury to his right (shooting) hand at Murray State, and Jones had to take over most of the ballhandling for a team with 11 newcomers.
"My teammates gave me the confidence that I need, my coaches," Jones said. "They believed in me, and that made me believe in myself more. I want to give thanks to them because without them, I don't feel I can be the point guard that I'm going to be."
Jones, who had never played point guard before this past season, never lost his scoring punch. His 20 points on Friday against Bradley at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament led SIU (16-16), which fell 64-59 at the Enterprise Center. Jones finished his first year with 298 points, one more than Shane Hawkins (297 in 1994-95) for the sixth-most in Saluki history for a freshman. He also had 79 assists, the fifth-most in school history for a freshman, and 88 turnovers. SIU never turned the reins over to senior Eric McGill, a former point guard who finished as SIU's third-leading scorer.
Jones and freshman guard Marcus Domask, the MVC's freshman and newcomer of the year, gave fans hope a turnaround of the Salukis' most prominent athletic program would be sooner than later under new coach Bryan Mullins. Picked last in the MVC preseason poll, SIU beat both of the teams that finished first and second and ended the regular season fifth. The Salukis missed out on the postseason for the 12th straight year.
Domask, a 6-6 guard, scored 434 points, the third-most in school history for a freshman, and grabbed 167 rebounds, the seventh-most ever for a freshman. With sit-out Ben Harvey, and fellow first-year players Karrington Davis, Trent Brown, Sekou Dembele and Harwin Francois back next season, the Salukis could soar even higher than a fifth-place finish in the Valley that was not expected.
"I thought we had a group in that locker room that was capable of playing here on Sunday," Mullins said after SIU's loss at the MVC Tournament. "That was our goal throughout the whole season. Moving forward, we've just got to continue to get our young guys better and continue to add pieces. We're going to miss these guys' leadership, though, for sure."
SIU graduated three starters, grad transfers Barret Benson and Ronnie Suggs and senior guard Eric McGill. The Salukis could return two starters and five of their top-eight players from this past season in 2020-21.
