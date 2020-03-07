SIU Men's Basketball | Trust allowed Salukis' Jones to evolve through freshman year

ST. LOUIS — Lance Jones began his freshman season as a backup guard, behind veterans like Aaron Cook and Eric McGill.

The Evanston native had a hot start, sinking 5 of 9 from the field in SIU's official opener against Division III Illinois Wesleyan for 11 points. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Jones also grabbed six rebounds in the Salukis' 76-48 victory. Then Cook suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury to his right (shooting) hand at Murray State, and Jones had to take over most of the ballhandling for a team with 11 newcomers.

"My teammates gave me the confidence that I need, my coaches," Jones said. "They believed in me, and that made me believe in myself more. I want to give thanks to them because without them, I don't feel I can be the point guard that I'm going to be."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}