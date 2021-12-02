SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis set for Southern Mississippi

CARBONDALE — Forget tipoff. SIU guard Ben Coupet Jr. was ready to take on Evansville Wednesday morning in his first Missouri Valley Conference game.

"Just ready to play," said Coupet, who scored 13 points in the Salukis' 54-52 win at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. "Ready to get out there."

The 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Little Rock found his way to the basket on SIU's second possession, flipping the ball in from about a foot away for a 4-0 lead. His first miss of the game led to J.D. Muila's tip-dunk, the first for a Saluki this season. Coupet finished 6 of 11 from the field, with one 3-pointer, a block and four rebounds in just over 38 minutes.

"With my age, I'm automatically a leader. With my experience, I'm automatically a leader," he said. "Just, starting off conference play, being a veteran with a couple seasons, when you start conference play you want to start off 1-0. We fought the whole game. That's what we did, we fought the whole game, and we came out and executed at the end and got the win."

Marcus Domask's baseline jumper with 0.6 seconds left ultimately won the game for SIU (4-3, 1-0 MVC). Domask scored a team-high 22 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Shamar Givance led the Purple Aces (3-7, 0-1) with a career-high 31 points. No other Evansville player scored more than eight.

After the earliest MVC opener in program history, SIU is back home Saturday to take on Southern Mississippi (4-4) in a return game from the 2019-20 season. Here are three things to watch when the Salukis host the Golden Eagles:

No. 1 — More D'Amico

Freshman forward Troy D'Amico, the only true freshman to see the court so far this season for SIU, showed his versatility Wednesday at Evansville. The 6-7, 210-pound Chicago native hit a big 3-pointer in the first half, both his free throws, and helped slow down Purple Aces guards Jawaun Newton and Shamar Givance.

D'Amico played just under 29 minutes in his first Valley game.

"He brings some physicality, some toughness to us," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's continuing to get more comfortable. Obviously, as a true freshman, and to play in this type of environment in his first Valley game, and come up big like he did, that's huge for us."

At 6-7, D'Amico can rebound even though he has one on the season so far. More importantly, he can guard smaller players out on the perimeter, which has helped the Salukis limit opponents' 3-pointers the last three games. SIU's last three opponents are a combined 19 of 48 from behind the arc (39.6%).

"He's versatile. That's what we like about him," Mullins said. "He's long, he's physical, and he's competitive, too. He gets through things. He helps us on the boards, and, obviously, he's got a good feel for the game, so he was big for us."

SIU could get Lance Jones back after he sat out Wednesday's game with a turf toe injury. Mullins said guards Trent Brown and Ben Harvey were likely out for Saturday's game.

No. 2 — Handling Tyler Stevenson

Southern Miss has used several different starting lineups this season (nine different players have started at least one game), but its one consistent has been 6-8 forward Tyler Stevenson (12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds per game). The 215-pound junior scored 15 points in the Golden Eagles' 72-69 win over SIU down in Mississippi in 2019, and was chosen as a preseason all-conference player in Conference USA.

Stevenson had 18 in the Eagles' 85-55 loss at South Alabama on Wednesday night. They played without their second-leading scorer, guard Tae Hardy (13.7 ppg.), who missed the contest with an injury. Junior forward Isaih Moore, a 6-10 junior from St. John's, leads the Eagles at 13.9 points per game and put up 10 or more in his first seven contests this season.

Southern Miss doesn't shoot it well from the 3 (the Eagles are 37 of 131 this season, 28.2%), so look for them to go inside to Stevenson and Moore.

No. 3 — The Salukis' 3-forward lineup

Without two guards normally in the rotation, and Jones coming back from an injury, SIU rolled with three forwards most of the game Wednesday. Domask joined Muila and D'Amico against the Aces, and the Salukis may use them together again Saturday. Without a dominant post presence, SIU likes to switch all five positions if it can. Offensively, Domask (24 assists) gives them a high-level passer high.

"It helps to have big guys that can pass, shoot and dribble," Domask said. "That's what coach loves to have. It changes and we adapt. They threw that matchup zone on us, so that kinda allowed some bigger play, attacking gaps and stuff. Guys stepped up."

Coupet said the lineup was an adventure to some degree, as sometimes he guarded two or three different guys on one possession.

"It just makes it fun, really, not knowing what's going to happen at any moment," he said. "It makes the game fun, and I'm sure my teammates like it as well."

